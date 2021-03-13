MOULTRIE - The Ansley Golf Club team led by pro Phil Taylor shot a second-straight 59 on Saturday and has the lead heading into Sunday's final round of the 66th Pot o' Gold Pro-Am at Sunset Country Club.
The Ansley foursome's 26-under 118 leads the best ball tournament by two shots over the Fox Creek Golf Club team that followed its first-round 62 with a 58 on Saturday.
Three teams, including Sunset's No. 1 team, are tied for third at 121.
Sunset assistant pro Aaron Elrod shot a 71 and his team also got a 69 from Kevin Blanton, a 70 from Andy Blanton and a 73 from Lee Wright.
Also at 121 are the foursomes from Killearn Country Club of Tallahassee and Wynlakes Golf Club of Montgomery, Ala.
Sunset's No. 2 team is still in the hunt after shooting its second straight 61 on Saturday.
Jonathan Bridges shot 75; Jared Bridges, 77; and Von Stripling, 81 for Elrod's second team.
Paul Claxton of Richmond Hill Golf Club is atop the low pro leader board for the second straight day. He has carded a 66-70 for an 8-under 136.
Kyle Ramey from Canebrake Country Club in Hattiesburg, Miss., is one shot back with a 68-69 — 137.
Tim Weinhart of Tucker's Heritage Golf Links turned in a 67, Saturday's best score among the professionals, and is in third place with a 139.
The overall best score on Saturday was a 66 shot by three amateurs, including Adam Mitchell of Ansley Golf Club, who is the low am leader with an 11-under 133.
Stan Gann of Warner Robins' International City Golf Club is two shots back at 135.
Also shooting 66 on Saturday was Chad Branton of Cartersville Country Club, who is in a three-way tie for third place at 138.
Michael Green of the tournament-leading Ansley team also shot 66 on Saturday and is at 139.
