MOULTRIE —The foursomes from the Ansley and Richmond Hill golf clubs each shot a 13-under 59 to tied for the lead after the first day of the 66th Pot o' Gold Pro-am being held at Sunset Country Club.
Three teams - Canebrake Country Club, Heritage Golf Club 3 and Indian Hills County Club - shot 60 and were one shot back.
Sunset assistant golf pro Aaron Elrod led one of his teams to an 11-under 61.
Joining Elrod's No. 2 team that includes amateurs Jonathan Bridges, Jared Bridges and Von Stripling at 61 are teams from Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton, Hoover (Ala.) Country Club and Barnsley Resort's No. 1 team.
Elrod shot even par 72, as did Jonathan Bridges. Stripling turned in a 78 and Jared Bridges carded an 80.
Elrod's No. 1 team that features amateurs Andy Blanton, Kevin Blanton and Lee Wright shot 10-under 62.
Kevin Blanton matched Elrod's 72, while Andy Blanton and Wright each shot 73.
Andy Blanton was last year's low amateur, when he shot a tournament record 201.
Richmond Hill's Paul Claxton was the low pro after the first day of play, shooting a 6-under 66.
The low amateur score of 7-under 65 was shot by Mike Nance of Dalton Golf and Country Club.
The second day of play will tee off at 8 a.m. Saturday. The final round will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
