MOULTRIE - Peyton Arrington allowed just one unearned run and Colquitt County scored four sixth-inning runs on six straight hits to defeat Camden County 9-1 on Tuesday at Packer Park.
The victory raises the Lady Packers’ Region 1-7A record to 2-0 with a doubleheader against the Lady Wildcats set for Thursday in Kingston.
The Lady Packers pounded out 11 hits - including two each by Carli Pearson, Maris Hopper, Kaden Sutton and Rheygan Harrell - to raise their overall record to 9-6.
Arrington, the sophomore right-hander, retired the first 10 batters she faced before giving up a pair of singles and hitting a batter to load the bases with one out in the fourth inning.
But she induced Lexie Poole to pop out and Chloe Loper to ground out to third base to end the threat.
The Lady Wildcats, who fall to 6-5 overall and 2-2 in the region, got their only run in the top of the fifth when Hannah Turley singled, moved to second on walk and to third on a force out and scored on a two-out throwing error.
Arrington allowed just three singles and issued two walks. She raised her record to 5-2 and lowered her team-best earned run average to 2.93.
Colquitt scored three two-out runs in the bottom of the first and cruised from there.
The Lady Packers had at least one hit in each inning and put the run-rule into effect in the bottom of the sixth by rallying after their first batter was retired.
Gracie McKellar reached on an infield hit and went to third on a double by Pearson.
Hopper followed with a triple into the right field corner to put Colquitt up 7-1.
Sutton laced her second double of the game to center to score Hopper to make it 8-1.
The Lady Packers needed just one more run to win on the rule that allows a team leading by eight runs after five inning to claim the victory.
Harrell’s base hit sent Sutton to third and Burley’s single scored Sutton to end the game.
Burley, RaJayla McBride and Libby Wetherington had the other Colquitt County hits.
“I was pleased with how we hit the ball, up and down the lineup,” Lady Packers coach Chance Pitts said. “And defensively, I thought we played solid.
“I told them that it helps when you play good defense behind your pitcher like that.”
Hopper’s two hits raised her team-leading batting average to .440.
With her two hits, Pearson got her batting average up to .413.
Sutton’s doubles were her third and fourth of the season.
The start of the game was delayed an hour and 25 minutes by rain, but both coaches were determined to get the game in.
Camden County had made the 145-mile trip to Moultrie and did not want to face another possible trek from Kingsland to play the game.
And Colquitt County has been forced to reschedule twice in its three-game region series with Valdosta.
The series between the Lady Packers and Valdosta was rained out on Aug. 29 and 31.
The Aug. 31doubleheader was rescheduled for last Thursday at Packer Park. The start of the first game was delayed and, after Colquitt County won 8-0, Valdosta refused to play second game and returned home.
Pitts said he was unsure when the other two games against Valdosta would be played.
