MOULTRIE - Peyton Arrington’s 2-hit, 11-strikeout effort against Bainbridge on Tuesday at Packer Park ensures the Colquitt County softball team will take a three-game winning streak into this weekend’s Buc Bash in Atlanta.
The 5-0 victory raised Lady Packers record to 5-2 as they prepare to play four games on Friday and Saturday at Hillgrove and North Paulding High Schools.
Colquitt will face Hillgrove at 5 p.m. and Ridgeland at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Hillgrove.
On Saturday, the Lady Packers will meet Alexander at 10 a.m. and North Paulding at noon at North Paulding.
Next Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Lady Packers will open Region 1-7A play with a single game at Valdosta. The Lady Cats will come to Packer Park for a doubleheader on Thursday, Aug 31.
Colquitt has won four of its last five and has now swept its two-game series with the Lady Bearcats. The Lady Packers opened the season with a 15-2 rout on Aug. 8 at Bainbridge.
Arrington was in command throughout on Tuesday, walking just two batters and raising her record to 2-1 and lowering her ERA to 2.07.
The sophomore right-hander threw first-pitch strikes to 21 of the 26 batters she faced and struck out the side in the top of the seventh to finish off the win.
The only hits Arrington surrendered were singles by Haylee Nix and Kylaha Hughes.
It was the second-straight shutout turned in by a Lady Packer pitcher following Kamry Paulk’s 5-0 three-hitter last Thursday at Berrien.
The Lady Packers got the only run Arrington would need on Tuesday in the second inning when catcher Lanie Burley got a one-out single and was replaced on the base paths by courtesy runner Gracie McKellar, who stole second and third and scored on a single by Rheygan Harrell.
Colquitt added two more runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Burley and RaJayla McBride each had three hits for the Lady Packers. Harrell and Maris Hopper chipped in two apiece.
Carli Pearson had the other Colquitt County base hit.
Burley drove in a pair of runs. Pearson, McBride and Harrell had the other RBIs.
Hopper’s two hits raised her batting average to a team-leading .478.
