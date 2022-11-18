MOULTRIE, Ga. – Not an empty spot was found in the Colquitt County High School gymnasium bleachers Friday morning as more than 250 athletes and unified partners prepared for this year’s Special Olympics winter games.
The games are held twice a year, in the winter and spring semesters, according to P.J. Jones and Mitchell McKinney, the local coordinators for Colquitt County’s Special Olympics.
“It's a special day to really highlight our athletes in their competitions and to let them be a part of their peers. Their peers come out and support them,” Jones said in an interview prior to the opening ceremony. “This is all for the athletes. It's just a really special day for them and we have so much support in our school system and our community.”
McKinney agreed saying, “It gives our athletes an opportunity to [participate] in a competition that they wouldn't get anywhere else.”
The coordinators said the students look forward to the games every year. They prepare months in advance by providing sports training and athletic competition throughout the year in a variety of Olympic-type sports for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
“We’re so proud of you and can’t wait to see you compete today in all your activities,” Colquitt County School Superintendent Ben Wiggins told the crowd during the opening ceremony.
The ceremony continued with a brief parade introducing each participating unified partner and athlete. Renee Truett won the opportunity for her brother Bailey Truett to help light the Olympic torch through a bid in the United Way of Colquitt County’s Auction for Action. Airman McCoy Hancock also assisted Bailey Truett in the lighting ceremony.
The coordinators announced the winners for their ticket sales fundraisers and the Colquitt County Varsity Competition Cheer team led by Head Coach Jenna Griner and Carissa McKinney.
Jojo, a Special Olympics athlete who recited the Athlete's Oath, was excited for the basketball competition. He played on team Packers versus team Bulldogs in his breakout competition.
“I got to get that gold medal,” he said in a short interview before the game.
There were over 100 student volunteers who assisted in competition events such as team basketball, team basketball skills, three versus three, individual skills and level A athletics.
Lyla Horne, a ninth-grade CCHS student volunteer, said her favorite part about the Special Olympics games is having one-on-one interactions with the athletes and building relationships with them. Today, she assisted in the basketball skills sessions like throwing and dribbling. She plans to continue to volunteer next year.
The Spring Special Olympics is tentatively scheduled for March 31, 2023.
