MOULTRIE — Austin Baker and brothers Michael Hall and Cavin Hall, all of Moultrie, helped lead the East team to a 42-29 victory over the West team in the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour’s SJGT Cup held Oct. 15-16 at the Sea Island Retreat Course at St. Simons Island.
The third Hall brother, Davis, played as a last-minute substitute for a West team player who broke his finger the night before the tournament.
In the first four-ball match Baker and Cavin Hall won 4 and 2 over Denton Brooks and Graham Patton.
Michael Hall and Mason Howell of Tallahassee won 2 and 1 over Will Drake and Jackson Skinner.
The East team won the match 7.5-2.5.
In alternate shot, Baker and Cavin Hall won 4 and 3 over Brooks and Patton. Howell and Michael Hall won 1-up over Drake and Skinner.
The East won 5.5-4.5.
The East team won the second four-ball match 7-3 with Michael Hall and Cavin Hall winning 1-up over Drake and Ryan Pugh.
Baker and Howell also won 1-up over Eli Kinsey and Brantley Moore.
In the one singles match, Michael Hall won 2-1 over Drake; Baker won 2 and 1 over Brooks; and Cavin Hall won 2-up over Moore.
The teams tied 10-10.
In the other singles match, won by the East 10-9, Michael Hall lost 1-up to Colton Boyce; Baker won 5 and 3 over Pugh; and Cavin Hall won 1-up over Patton.
