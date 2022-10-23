Moultrie golfers compete in SJGT Cup

Representing Moultrie in the recent Southeastern Junior Golf Tour SJGT Cup event at St. Simons Island were, from left, Davis Hall, Cavin Hall, Austin Baker and Michael Hall.

MOULTRIE — Austin Baker and brothers Michael Hall and Cavin Hall, all of Moultrie, helped lead the East team to a 42-29 victory over the West team in the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour’s SJGT Cup held Oct. 15-16 at the Sea Island Retreat Course at St. Simons Island.

The third Hall brother, Davis, played as a last-minute substitute for a West team player who broke his finger the night before the tournament.

In the first four-ball match Baker and Cavin Hall won 4 and 2 over Denton Brooks and Graham Patton.

Michael Hall and Mason Howell of Tallahassee won 2 and 1 over Will Drake and Jackson Skinner.

The East team won the match 7.5-2.5.

In alternate shot, Baker and Cavin Hall won 4 and 3 over Brooks and Patton. Howell and Michael Hall won 1-up over Drake and Skinner.

The East won 5.5-4.5.

The East team won the second four-ball match 7-3 with Michael Hall and Cavin Hall winning 1-up over Drake and Ryan Pugh.

Baker and Howell also won 1-up over Eli Kinsey and Brantley Moore.

In the one singles match, Michael Hall won 2-1 over Drake; Baker won 2 and 1 over Brooks; and Cavin Hall won 2-up over Moore.

The teams tied 10-10.

In the other singles match, won by the East 10-9, Michael Hall lost 1-up to Colton Boyce; Baker won 5 and 3 over Pugh; and Cavin Hall won 1-up over Patton.

