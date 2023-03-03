MOULTRIE - After starting 0-2-1 and battling to get to .500, the Colquitt County baseball team was unable to stay there long.
The Packers managed just two hits and struck out 11 times in an 8-1 loss to Coffee High on Thursday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
Now 4-5-1, the Packers will try to get back to .500 when they travel to Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday for a 2:30 meeting with Buccholz High.
Coffee scored four runs in the top of the first not long after getting off the bus after the trip from Douglas.
Colquitt countered with its only run in the bottom of the first when Ethan Allegood doubled home Cam Cook, who had walked.
But the Packers had just three baserunners the rest of the way.
Trojans starting pitcher Michael Strickland went the five innings and gave up both Packers hits.
The other was a Cook single to open the fourth, but Strickland retired the next three Packers in order.
The sophomore right-hander struck out the first two Packers he faced in the game and then fanned six in a row in the second and third innings.
After striking out the final two Packers in the fifth inning, Strickland was lifted after throwing 86 pitches and striking out 10.
Payton Bryant pitched the final two scoreless innings. He walked two batters, but one was erased on a hard-hit line-drive double play hit into by Mason Moore in the sixth.
Gabe Eubanks, the Packers sophomore starter, gave up two singles, a double and issued two walks in the first inning.
After giving up another hit and a walk in the second, he was replaced by Ross Sparkman, who struck out two batters to get out of the inning.
Sparkman struck out three more Trojans over the next two innings before running into trouble in the sixth when he gave up three runs on two hits and a pair of walks.
Jaxon Chambers got the final five outs, but was charged with one unearned run and two hits.
Coffee had just eight hits, but took advantage of eight walks and two Colquitt County errors.
After the trip to Gainesville on Saturday to play the 3-1 Bobcats, the Packers will be back at Packer Park to take on Cairo at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.
The Syrupmakers are off to a 2-8 start that includes a 5-4 home loss to Colquitt County on Feb. 15.
