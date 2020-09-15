ADEL — Colquitt County broke open a 3-3 game with a seven-run fifth inning and went on to swamp Cook High 14-4 on Monday in Adel.
The Lady Packers will take a 4-2 region record and an 8-7 overall record into Thursday’s Region 1-7A doubleheader against Camden County at Packer Park.
Colquitt banged out 17 hits in the game, including four by Abby Plymel, who had a double and drove in two runs.
Katlynn Powers and winning pitcher Kyla Morris each had three hits and Jacey Wetherington chipped in two.
Madison Plymel had a double and drove in three runs and Elle Perryman had a triple and three RBIs. Morgan Holder had a double and Carli Pearson and Julian Duncan contributed singles.
Morris started in the circle and went six innings, giving up eight hits and four runs, only one of which was earned. She struck out four and walked two.
Maris Hopper pitched the seventh and did not allow a hit, striking out two.
