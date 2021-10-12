Wearing an SEC Graduate patch on his jersey commemorating his 2020 degree in sociology, Jay Blakely is back and playing on the defensive line for the University of Tennessee.
Last seen in a Colquitt County High jersey raising the 2015 state championship trophy after the Packers defeated Roswell 30-13 in the Georgia Dome, Blakely is in his sixth season playing for the Vols.
When Tennessee defeated South Carolina 45-20 last week, the 6-foot-2, 270-pound red-shirt senior started and had a solo tackle and five assisted tackles.
For the season, he has four solo and 13 assisted tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.
During his career in Knoxville, he has played in 42 games, including five starts.
Of this and that:
• Ryan Fitzgerald converted after all five touchdowns in Florida States 35-25 victory at North Carolina last week.
It was the second win in a row for the Seminoles, who are now 2-4.
Off this week, the Seminoles will play at home on Oct. 23 against UMass.
• Kamaar Bell continues to start on the offensive line for Florida Atlantic, which is now 3-3 after a 31-14 loss to UAB last week.
UAB red-shirt sophomore Will Rykard saw action in his fourth game.
• Gardner-Webb lost to Campbell 42-28 in a Big South game last week, although starting defensive end Ty French had one solo tackle, four assists and a quarterback hurry.
The Bulldogs will play next on Oct. 23 when Robert Morris visits on Homecoming.
• Nelson Louis had a solo tackle for Tusculum in the Pioneers’ 38-31 loss to Lenior-Rhyne.
Also in the game, Lenoir-Rhyne’s Ian Brinson started his 38th straight game.
• Quarterback Steven Krajewski started at quarterback completed 13-of-24 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, but UConn fell 27-13 to UMass.
• In UT-Martin’s 48-24 win over Murray State, Shawn Shamburger had an assisted tackle.
The Skyhawks, now 4-1, will travel to Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
• Emmanuel Perez continues to be the kickoff specialist for the Fort Valley State football team, which beat Central State 35-14.
The Wildcats will play at Morehouse on Saturday.
• In LSU’s 42-21 loss to Kentucky last Saturday, defensive back Jay Ward had four solo and two assisted tackles.
The Tigers, now 3-3, will play host to Florida on Saturday.
• Starting cornerback Nyquan Washington had three solo tackles, an assist and a pass breakup in Tennessee Tech’s 27-16 win over North Carolina Central.
The Golden Eagles will play at Tennessee State on Saturday.
• Memphis is 3-3 after a 35-19 loss at Tulsa.
Zy Brockington has played in four of the Tigers’ six games.
• Orion Bonner had three pass receptions for 18 yards as Glenville State lost its fourth game in a row, falling 20-9 to the University of Charleston.
The Pioneers will play at Alderson Broaddus University on Saturday.
For the season, Bonner has 14 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown and has at least three receptions in four straight games.
• Thomasville pounded Worth County 42-7 on Saturday to raise its record to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 1-AA.
Shannen White was 10-of-15 passing for 144 yards and three touchdowns, two to Jay Cody. Rick Fulton rushed for 80 yards. Thomasville led 35-0 at halftime.
Zach Grage’s Bulldogs, ranked No 3 in Class AA, will go on Friday to Cook (4-3, 1-1).
• Reggie Stancil’s Peachtree Ridge Lions were tripped up by Collins Hill 63-0 to fall to 3-3.
The Lions will play a non-region game against 3-3 South Gwinnett on Friday.
• Marietta, which opened the season with a 28-25 loss to Colquitt County, has dropped its last two games to fall to 3-3.
The Blue Devils will be home to meet Hillgrove on Friday.
• Westlake, which dealt Colquitt County its only loss this season, beat Morrow 62-0 on Friday.
The 5-2 Lions will be off until Oct. 22 when they travel to North Atlanta.
• Region 5-AAA’s Cedar Grove has lost two games this season and both were to Region 1-7A teams: Colquitt County, by a 28-19 score, and Lowndes, 45-38.
The 4-2 Saints will play at Salem on Friday.
• Lee County, Colquitt County’s scrimmage opponent, will take a 6-1 record into its Region 1-6A opener at Houston County on Friday.
Lee beat North Miami Beach 68-49 in its last game. The Trojans only loss was at Warner Robins by a 56-30 score.
• Warner Robins is 6-0 and is averaging 54.8 points a game. The Demons will open Region 1-5A play on Friday at Ware County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.