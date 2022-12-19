MOULTRIE - For Colquitt County’s Kamal Bonner, “Go Pack” has taken on a new meaning.
The Packers’ linebacker took advantage of the NCAA’s early signing period to confirm his commitment to play for North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C.
That’s the Atlantic Coast Conference’s N.C. State Wolfpack.
And that Pack is getting a player who has been a first-team All-Region 1-7A selection the last two seasons at two positions and whose position coach says his best football-playing days are probably in front of him.
“There are a lot of bright things ahead for him,” said former Packer linebacker and current inside linebackers coach Bull Barge. “He’s a very smart player. He worked hard to prove he was one of the best players on the team.
“He’s got a bright future. And he’s still growing.”
Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun said that when he took over as Colquitt County’s head coach last January, he watched film of Bonner, who had been a first-team All-Region safety in 2021 and an outstanding special teams player, but was not heavily recruited.
“I saw this tall, skinny kid, but I thought, ‘This dude’s got some ability.’ You just knew there was something special in this young man.”
The Colquitt County staff had a need at inside linebacker heading into the 2022 season and envisioned Bonner filling that role.
Bonner, at 6-foot-2, hit the weight room extra hard and grew from the 180-182 pounds he played at as a junior to 210-212 pounds this year.
And he helped solidify Colquitt County defense as the Packers went 13-1.
“The work he put in is hard to measure,” Calhoun said. “He had never played linebacker before and safety and linebacker are two different positions.
“But that’s where we needed him.”
Bonner finished his senior season with 125 tackles, seven for loss, three sacks, four quarterback pressures, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
He finished his career with 169 tackles.
“To say he was productive for us is a big-time understatement,” Calhoun said. “He is one of the big reasons we were able to go to the semifinals this year.”
Bonner said he had to adjust to different footwork and how to read the linemen in front of him in his move from the secondary to the linebacker position.
“I was nervous at first, but once I got into it, it wasn’t that hard,” he said.
He also gave credit to Barge for making the transition easier.
“Every day, he inspired me to do better than he did,” Bonner said of Barge, Colquitt County’s all-time leading tackler who went on to play at South Alabama.
And before the summer of the 2022 season, Bonner had no college offers.
By June, he committed to Georgia Tech. When there was a head coaching change in Atlanta, he decommited from Tech and took a visit to Raleigh.
“N.C. State is getting a heck of an athlete,” Calhoun said.
The Wolfpack program is also getting a student who has a 3.104 grade point average.
“We’re hoping every year you’ll be on the ACC All-Academic team,” Calhoun told Bonner at a signing ceremony held at the high school.
Bonner also was selected by his teammates to be part of the Packers leadership team.
As Bonner moves from the Packers black-and-gold to the Wolfpack’s red-and-white, he will watch carefully as N.C. State takes on former ACC member and current Big-10 program Maryland in the Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.
N.C. State, ranked No. 23 in the nation, went 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC this season.
