MOULTRIE — Colquitt County senior Orion Bonner won both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles in last Saturday’s Andy Summers Invitational track meet at Tift County High School.
Bonner won the 110-meter finals with a time of 16.41, beating out Jayvon Hutchinson of Lowndes by .02 seconds.
In the 300-meter event, Bonner ran a 42.67 to win.
Placing second was Valdosta’s Christopher Wolfe, who had a time of 43.19.
The Colquitt County girls team turned in three third-place finishes.
Carliss Johnson took the bronze medal in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.00.
D’Zeriyah Polite was third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.18.
And the Lady Packers 4x100 meters relay team of Polite, Johnson, Nubia Madison and Messiah Bender finished third, posting a time of 52.68.
Johnson also ran in the 200-meter dash.
Polite also ran in the 100-meter dash and was on the 4x400 meter relay team.
Bender competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter events.
Madison also was entered in the long jump.
Also for the Lady Packers, Mattie Jo Rigsby competed in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters; Cynthia Robinson also ran the 1,600 meters; Ameris Johnson was on the 4x400 relay team and competed in the long jump; Jamya Moore was on the 4x400 relay team and was in the long jump field; and N. Knighton and Daliva McBride competed in high jump.
The Colquitt County boys 4x100 relay team, consisting of Dextra Polite Jr., Cameron Walker, Raheim McBride and Ka’Marian Williams turned in a fourth-place finish.
Walker and Williams also ran the 100-meter dash and Walker competed in the long jump.
Polite was in the 200-meter dash.
McBride was entered in the 400-meter dash and the long jump and was on the 4x400 relay team.
Will Madison ran the 400 meters and was ont he 4x400 relay team; Quincy McCloud ran the 400 meters and was on the 4x400 relay team; Maury Falcon, Jesse Manuel and Jose Garcia-Lopez ran the 1,600 meters and were on the 4x800 relay team; Dylan Allbrooks and Laden Wiggins ran the 3,200 meters; and Carlos Moore ran the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles and competed in long jump.
The meet drew athletes from Lowndes, Lee County, Valdosta, Worth County, Tift County, Monroe and Thomasville high schools.
