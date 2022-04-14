MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County boys and girls soccer teams bowed out of the 2022 Georgia High School Association state tournament in the first round this week.
The Region 1-7A runner-up Packers fell behind by two goals quickly and lost to visiting Hillgrove 7-0 on Wednesday at Packer Park.
The Lady Packers also were shut out, losing 10-0 at Walton on Tuesday.
All four Region 1 girls teams lost in the first round, scoring just one goal among them.
Region 1 champion Lowndes lost at home to Region 3’s No. 4 team North Paulding 4-1.
In addition to the Lady Packers, also being blanked were region runner-up Camden County, which fell 2-0 to Hillgrove, and No. 3 Tift County, a 10-0 victim at Harrison.
The Lady Packers, who lost all six of their region games, finish the season with a 2-13-2 record.
Colquitt’s girls have not posted a winning record since 2016.
Colquitt County’s boys split their six region games and finished as the league’s runner-up.
But they were no match for the Hawks, who were the No. 3 team from Region 3.
Tift County was the only region boys team to advance in the first round.
The region champion Blue Devils, ranked No. 5 in the state, defeated Marietta 5-4 and will remain in Tifton to play host to Region 7 runner-up Berkmar on Tuesday in the second round.
The Packers finish 12-5-1 in 2022 season in which Jimbo Jarvis passed Jeff Morris as Colquitt County’s all-time winningest boys soccer coach.
Morris posted a 112-36-12 record from 1996-2004.
Jarvis, in his 10th season as the boys coach, got win No. 113 in a 10-1 victory at Coffee on Feb. 11.
He is now 121-49-9 as Colquitt County’s boys coach.
Jarvis also posted a record of 154-94-7 as Colquitt County’s girls coach from 1999-2012.
Next season will be his 25th coaching Colquitt County soccer teams.
He has a combined career record of 275-143-16, a 63.4 winning percentage.
