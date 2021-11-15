MOULTRIE — Colquitt County’s Camille Akridge Bowden has been selected as the U.S. FINA judge for the Junior World Diving Championships.
The Championships will be held Dec. 2-9, in Kiev, Ukraine.
It will be the second international meet Bowden has been selected to judge in the last three years.
In August 2019, she represented USA Diving as one of its FINA judges at the Junior Pan American Championships held in Santiago, Chile.
Bowden is a former Moss Farms, Colquitt County High and Florida State University diver.
She served as an assistant coach and interim coach at Moss Farms before obtaining her certification as an international judge.
Bowden also has judged internationally in the Diving World Series in Puerto Rico and Australia.
She also has judged NCAA, ACC, SEC and senior and junior diving championships.
While serving as the Moss Farms coach in 2015, Bowden received the Robert “Moose” Moss Award at the YMCA National Diving Championships in Orlando.
Bowden also operates Chirocare Integrations in Moultrie.
The United States is sending 14 divers to Ukraine for the meet, although none is from Moss Farms.
The team’s coach will be John Wingfield.
Competition will be held in 15-16 and 17-18-19 age groups.
The Junior World Championships are held every two years to bring the world’s top young divers.
The divers heading to Ukraine to represent the U.S. are Max Weinrich, Jake Matthews, Joseph Victor, Joshua Sollenberger, Max Miller, Kaden Springfield, Tyler Wills, Margo O’Meara, Daryn Wright, Chloe Bishop, Avery Worobel, Jaiden Lynch, Bailee Sturgill and Katerina Hoffman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.