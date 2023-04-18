MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Colquitt County boys golf team shot a 316 on Monday at Carrollton’s Sunset Hills Country Club, good for third in the Class 7A Area 1 championship.
But the Packers came up short of qualifying for the state championship and will go back to Carrollton on May 9 to play at Oak Mountain Golf Club in the Sectionals.
Colquitt will have to be one of the top four teams at the Sectional to advance to the May 15-16 state tournament at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.
The Area 1 tournament included teams from Regions 1 and 2 and was won by Carrollton High, which was playing on its home course. The Trojans shot a 309.
Lowndes was second with a 310 and joins Carrollton in qualifying for the state tournament.
Richmond Hill was fourth with a 337 and also will go to the Sectional.
Colquitt County senior Chase Blanton led the Packers with a 74 and was second individually.
He also was Region 1’s low medalist.
“Chase played well in the cold and wind,” Packers coach Andrew Eunice said.
Marshall McCranie, the Packers’ other senior, turned in a 79. He was seventh overall.
“Marshall made a quadruple bogey early, but played well coming in,” Eunice said.
Also counting for the Packers were Michael Hall, who shot 80, and James Fagan, who shot an 83.
Fagan’s score was his tournament low and came after starting 7-over through six holes.
