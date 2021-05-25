MOULTRIE — Brandon Brock is returning to his Southwest Georgia baseball roots after being named the head baseball coach at Colquitt County High School.
The former Lee County High School player and head coach had been the pitching coach at Denmark High School in Forsyth County the last two seasons.
But he will return to familiar ball fields when he takes over the Packer program.
The Colquitt County Board of Education approved Brock’s hiring at its Monday meeting.
He will replace Matt Crews, who resigned recently after going a combined 14-32 over the last two seasons.
“We conducted an extensive search,” athletic director Darrell Funderburk said. “We think he is the best candidate to lead our program and we are excited to have him.”
People familiar with Southwest Georgia sports know the Brock family.
He is the son of the late longtime Albany recreation director, sports official and Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Hall of Fame member Brockey Brock.
His uncle, who attended Monday’s school board meeting, is former Colquitt County High assistant football coach and Worth County and Fitzgerald head football coach Brent Brock, now director of football operations at Middle Tennessee State.
Brandon Brock played for Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame member Rob Williams, who later hired him as an assistant coach.
When Williams retired in 2013, Brock took over the program and posted a 103-60 record over five seasons.
The Trojans reached the Class 6A state championship series in 2017 and had gone 24-9 in 2018 when Brock elected to step away from coaching to spend more time with his growing family.
After a year teaching at Lee County, he returned to the dugout in Alpharetta with Denmark High under head coach David Smart.
“I needed to be an assistant then,” Brock said Monday. “But my goal has been to get back to Southwest Georgia.
“I’m a Region 1 guy. And I have so much respect for the Colquitt County program.”
In addition to playing for and coaching under Williams, he played against Colquitt County teams led by Packers head coach Jerry Croft, also a Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame member.
And as the Trojans head coach, he squared off against Packers teams coached by Tony Kirkland, another Hall of Famer.
After graduating from Lee County in 1994, Brock went to Valdosta State.
When he finished at Valdosta State, “Coach Williams was gracious enough to trust me as a coach.”
Brock was on the Lee County staff for eight seasons before Williams retired.
Brock has a 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.
He said he plans to meet with the Colquitt County players and coaches and begin to put together a summer program this week.
