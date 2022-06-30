MOULTRIE — Colquitt County’s Mark Breedlove and boys coach Mell Wier received top honors on the All-Region 1-7A tennis team.
Breedlove was named the boys Region Player of the Year for the second year in a row after going undefeated in region matches. Breedlove also received All-Academic honors.
He is currently being recruited by the United States Merchant Marine Academy and several other schools. He is playing Summer USTA tennis and coached by his father Mark Breedlove. Mark plans on majoring in mechanical or aerospace engineering.
Wier was named the Coach of the Year after leading the Packers to a region title for the first time since 2011.
Joining Breedlove on the All-Region boys first team are Packers Zach Tucker, Jacob Icard and Colin Faison.
Ty Hurst and Ermilo Ocampo were named to the second team.
Lady Packers Eva Barnett, Hayden Roberts and Ella Roberts were named to the All-Region girls second team.
