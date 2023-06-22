MOULTRIE, Ga. - Members of the Bridge Creek Clays shotgun team performed well at Scholastic Clay Target Program’s state tournament held June 10-11 at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah.
The small Southwest Georgia Club held its own in a field that included some 600 competitors.
Representing coach Mike Simpson’s team were Brodie Womack, Charlie Spruill, Noah Spears, Lucas Berggren, Logan Wright, Parks Sewell, Brock Roark, John Wesley Sewell, Willis McCranie, Colton Womack, Walker Edwards, Ava Cauley, Wyatt Spruill, Landon Cooper, Devan Powers, Graham Hampton and TJ Saunders.
Simpson and coaches Robert Spruill and Franklin Veasey also took part.
Among those excelling in Savannah were Lucas Berggren, who took HOA third place rookie in a shoot-off.
Berggren also took third place rookie in sporting clays.
Parks Sewell, Noah Spears and Lucas Berggren took third place in rookie squad sporting clays and in super sporting clays.
Ava Cauley was awarded The Sharon Weeks Annie Oakley Scholarship and the SCTP Scholarship.
Cauley will be shooting for the Auburn shotgun team beginning in August.
She is on the Georgia All-State team and has been named to the National Sporting Clays Association’s All-American team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.