MOULTRIE - Colquitt County’s Jacob Brightwell and Hardin Roberts placed fourth in the first GHSA bass fishing tournament of the season held Saturday and the pair have qualified for the state championship.
Brightwell and Roberts weighed 17 pounds in the tournament, held at Lake Seminole.
The season-opening event drew 251 boats.
The pair was one of six Colquitt County teams that competed on Saturday.
The others were Hayden Hamm and John Davis Summerlin, who had 7 pounds, 7 ounces for a top-40 finish; Bay Ricks and Zach Faircloth, who had 3 pounds, 15 ounces; Trysten Johnson and Gage Raynor, who had 1 pound, 12 ounces; Owen Croft and Levi Griffin and Ethan Hurst and Walker Storey.
The Packer bass fishing team will hold its next club tournament on Feb. 11 ahead of the second state championship-qualifying tournament set for Feb. 18 at Lake Oconee.
The third and fourth state qualifying tournaments will be on March 18 at West Point and April 15 at Hartwell.
The state tournament will be held May 20 at Clarks Hill.
The Packer bass fishing team will hold another club tournament on March 11 and play host to its Packer Classic on May 6.
