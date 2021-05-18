MOULTRIE — Colquitt County and Cairo were scheduled to meet in a spring football game last season, but the contest was a victim of the effects of COVID-19, which led to the cancellation all high school sporting events.
The rescheduled game will now be played this Friday, when head coach Steven Devoursney will bring his Syrupmakers to play the Packers in a spring game set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Admission will be $5. Tickets will be sold at the gate.
The Syrupmakers were 5-5 last season following an 0-4 start.
After losing to eventual Region 1-4A champion Bainbridge, Cairo won four straight region games and went into the playoffs as the No. 2 team.
The Syrupmakers shut out West Laurens 37-0 in the first round before being eliminated at Benedictine 45-23.
But Cairo is not long past a 10-3 record and a state quarterfinal appearance in 2018 and an 11-2 record and another quarterfinal game in 2016.
Devoursney is 175-64 in 20 years as a head coach and is 45-23 in six seasons in Cairo.
He posted a 129-41 record in 14 seasons at Griffin, including a 15-0 record and a Class 4A state championship in 2013.
Devoursney’s offensive coordinator and assistant head coach in 2013 was Justin Rogers, who in 2014 started successful five-year tenure at Jones County before being hired at Colquitt County in 2019.
The Packers have gone 9-3 and 9-1 in the last two seasons under Rogers.
Colquitt County and Cairo have met just twice in the regular season.
The Packers took both of those contests, winning 26-14 in Cairo in 2002 and getting a 19-14 victory in Moultrie the next year.
