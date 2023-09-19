MOULTRIE — Through four games, the Colquitt County football team is 4-0, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 7A is averaging 43.3 points a game and in those games has trailed only once, and that was for 1:16 in the first quarter against Stockbridge.
The Packers have outscored Dutch Fork, Stockbridge, Tift County and Lee County by a combined 110-29 in the first half of those games.
Still …
“Record-wise, we are just where we want to be,” said Packers head coach Sean Calhoun. “But have we been perfect? No, even though our record is.
“We still have to focus on playing consistent football. We’ve got to stop those extreme lows in all three phases. It’s been a roller coaster.”
As expected, the Packers have been explosive on offense, especially the combination of quarterback Neko Fann and receiver Ny Carr.
Fann, who has taken over this season as the Packers all-time leader in touchdown passes, also is on pace to become the school’s all-time passing yardage leader and is taking aim on Chase Parrish’s record of 40 touchdown passes in a season, set in 2015.
In the first four games, Fann has thrown 14 touchdown passes, including four each in the first two contests and five against Tift County.
“He has been really, really, really good,” Calhoun said.
Carr already has 30 pass receptions, including nine for touchdowns, this season.
His 32 career touchdown pass receptions are just two behind the school record held by Kiel Pollard.
His 2,423 career receiving yards trail only the 2,949 gained by Pollard from 2012-2015.
“He is committed to Georgia and Georgia gets really, really good players,” Calhoun said. “If you came to one of our games and didn’t know anybody, he would stand out.
“He’s a four-star recruit. I think he should be a five-star. I mean, he makes some crazy catches.”
The Packers offense also has the No. 1 senior tight end in the country in Landen Thomas, who has 13 catches this year and 96 in his career.
Only nine Packers have caught 100 or more passes in their career.
And Zay Williams ranks No. 2 in Region 1-7A with 18 pass receptions, three of which he has turned into touchdowns.
Although tackle Turk Daniels has extended his streak of starts to 39 games, the Packers have scrambled on the offensive line, where projected left guard starter Khalil Collins has been ill and not able to play and Ja’Nas Daniels got banged up against Stockbridge.
But juniors Tayshawn Hooks and Casey Scott have stepped in and stepped up.
“Those guys fight and claw and that’s all we can ask for,” Calhoun said.
And the patched-up line has allowed the junior running back Day’Shawn Brown and Ramsey Dennis Jr. to combine for 496 rushing yards.
“Our mindset is for them to produce as if they are one player,” Calhoun said. “We want them to keep splitting time and being productive.”
And Fann has contributed 210 yards, averaging 11.1 yards a carry so far.
Despite having few experienced players back and have several go down to injuries, the defense is holding its own.
“And the defensive line played outstanding against Tift and Lee,” Calhoun said. “When your defense line plays we’ll, it really helps your entire defense. “They are flying around and all the new starters are getting quality reps and they are growing up.”
Safety Trenton Dunbar and tackle Javaris Parrish have missed some time, but returned to help out in the impressive outing against Lee County.
“They are all getting more confident and comfortable as they get more experience,” Calhoun said
The play of Amari Wilson has especially stood out the last two weeks.
Against Lee County last Friday, the 6-foot-2, 242-pound junior defensive end was credited with 10 tackles, four for losses, five quarterback hurries and two sacks.
“Against Tift County and Lee County, he was just dominant in the box,” Calhoun said “He was a beast against Lee County.”
Jartavius Flounoy had eight tackles, including two for a loss and a sack against Lee.
Ky-von Rivers had three tackles for a loss against the Trojans.
Special teams have played well and junior kicker Brett Fitzgerald has converted 19-of-20 extra point attempts and all seven of his field goal attempts.
New snapper Chason Glenn has performed exceedingly well, Calhoun said.
“We just need all our guys to continue to compete at a high level,” Calhoun said.
