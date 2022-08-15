MOULTRIE — Colquitt County’s new head coach Sean Calhoun says his team has two goals: win the region and win a state championship.
The Packers did both when he was helping guide the team’s offense in 2014 and 2015, when Colquitt County went a combined 30-0.
And the Packers appear to have the the talent to make a run at both of those goals.
The Packers were 8-3 last year and although they were eliminated at home in the first round of the state playoffs, they had an explosive offense that counted on contributions from a number of talented underclassmen.
Adding Calhoun’s pedigree this season could make the Packers even more potent.
After leaving Moultrie following the 2015 season, Calhoun was the head coach at Carrollton for five seasons and Vestavia Hills in Alabama for one year, posting a 55-18 record.
When former head coach Justin Rogers left Colquitt County for Thomas County Central last December after going 26-7 over three seasons, Calhoun got the call to return to Moultrie and help the Packers continue to be a power in the state’s highest classification.
He was a popular choice and quickly built a coaching staff that has a decided Colquitt County influence.
Among his new hires are former Packer players Bryce Giddens, Quin Roberson, Kiel Pollard and Bull Barge.
Giddens played on the 2010 Packers team that was the first to reach a state championship game since 1994.
Barge played on the 2014 team and Pollard was a key offensive performer on both 2014 and 2015 teams.
Calhoun also brought back Jeremy Rowell to serve as the defensive coordinator.
Rowell had been a defensive assistant under head coach Rush Propst from 2013-2015, serving as defensive coordinator his final year, before working on the Georgia Southern staff the last six years.
Also joining the staff this year are special teams coordinator/safeties coach Brian Simmons, who was a DC under Calhoun at Carrollton; defensive line coach Terel Toomer, a former Worth County and Valdosta State player; and former Chestatee and Hebron Christian head coach Stan Luttrell, who will head up the strength and conditioning program and work with the outside linebackers.
Returning are offensive coordinator/running backs coach John Cooper, receivers coach David Hill Jr. and longtime cornerbacks coach Dextra Polite.
Nearly all have played and/or coached on state, conference or national championship teams.
“I think we have assembled a great staff,” Calhoun said. “We want to surround our kids with winners and I think we have.”
Ryan Kebler returns as the athletic trainer and Earl Jefferson will continue as director of football operations.
Cooper, who also is in his second tour of duty with the Packers, was the offensive coordinator at Carrollton under Calhoun and worked with the Packers inside receivers when he returned to Moultrie last year.
He has an outstanding group of skill position players at his disposal this season, starting with Neko Fann, the slightly built quarterback with the power arm who threw for 2,104 yards and 29 touchdowns as a sophomore last year.
And Calhoun calls senior I’marius Bussie perhaps the best backup quarterback in the state.
Two of the receivers, also rising juniors, have already committed to playing collegiately at the University of Georgia.
Ny Carr caught 40 passes including 13 for touchdowns last year and is ranked among the top high school receivers in the state.
Tight end Landen Thomas is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound five-star recruit who has great hands, runs precise routes and is an effective blocker.
He caught 31 passes and scored seven times last year.
Thomas is ranked as the top junior tight end in the country.
But the receiving corps is deeper than just those two.
Roberson calls rising junior ZaMari Williams a “dark horse” who could be another big-play receiver.
Landon Griffin, Jaden Fowler, Markese Wilson, Sam Miller, Everett Green, Will Robbins, Eli Meads, Jah’Boris Fuller and Silvester Carolina III give the receiving corps extraordinary depth.
“That is a really good bunch,” Calhoun said.
Also in the tight end group behind Thomas are senior Jean Garcia and sophomore Cam Harden, brother of former Packers quarterback Jaycee Harden.
The running back position is in the capable hands of senior Charlie Pace, who has committed to play at Georgia State.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder rushed for 1,138 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and also caught 18 passes, including three for touchdowns.
He has been selected to the preseason Class 7A All-State team.
Also getting carries will be junior Chad White and sophomore Ramsey Dennis Jr.
Calhoun has been impressed how much White has improved since last season.
“We have some dangerous weapons,” Calhoun said of the Packers backs and receivers.
The Packers have two starters back on the offensive line, including junior two-year starter Turk Daniels, a 305-pounder, and Keshaun Palmore, at 285 pounds.
Those two are the likely tackle starters with Cole Holmes and Ja'Nas Daniels at the guard position and Jay'Den Williams at center.
Romel Guerra, Khalil Collins and Xavier Nickerson II also will contribute.
“Everything begins up front,” Calhoun said of the group of linemen under the direction of Giddens, a former Packer player and Valdosta and Lowndes assistant.
Defensively, the Packers have to replace 12 key contributors to the 2021 team, including five on the line.
Somewhat undersized Julian Harper is back and has continued to create the havoc in practice that he did last year.
“He is so hard for us to block,” Calhoun said.
One new player who could help has a name that should be familiar to Packer fans.
Tyshon Reed is the son of the former Packer by the same name who played for Colquitt County for three years and was an All-State defensive end in 1997.
The younger Reed played basketball for the Packers last season and could make contributions on the football team this fall.
Also working on the defensive front are Johnny Clay, Xerlando Spradley, Jakari Byrd, Islann Alvarado and Malik Gaines.
“They can all play all three of the positions,” Calhoun said. “And none of them are ultra big.”
Amari Wilson and Jarvavius Flounoy also are getting long looks.
All three starting linebackers from last season — Pershaun Fann, who is now playing at the University of Buffalo, Rickie Yates and Hayden Moore — have graduated.
But Calhoun likes his inside duo of Kamal Bonner and Nick Pace.
Bonner, who played safety last year, has committed to play at Georgia Tech. He has grown thicker and stronger and appears suited to the mayhem in the middle.
Nick Pace did not play last season after being a solid contributor in 2020.
“He is the closest thing we have to a Bull Barge,” Calhoun said of Charlie Pace’s younger brother. “He is ultra physical. When he hits you, he wants to make sure you feel it.”
Junior Jerron Blakely also can play in the middle.
Daveon Hunt and Qway McCoy are holding down the outside linebacker positions in the Packers 3-4 set.
McCoy has played receiver and defensive back for the Packers and possesses excellent speed.
Calhoun likes how McCoy, now a senior, is adapting to his newest position.
“He is so athletic,” Calhoun said.
Other linebackers are KJ Solomon, Jar’dae Williams and Arnold Flearau Jr.
Trenton Dunbar, Carlos Moore and Raheim McBride are holding down the cornerback slots held by Tylan Brice and Nii Edwards last year.
Ry’Sheed Fuller and Calvin Washington also play the corners.
The safety position improved when Jack Luttrell moved to Moultrie with his assistant coach father Stan.
The younger Luttrell, who played the last two seasons at Hebron Christian, has already committed to perform collegiately at Tennessee.
“He’s a natural athlete,” Calhoun said of Luttrell, who is talented enough to also play receiver. “He is very versatile.
“Tennessee is getting an outstanding player.”
Lyric Thomas is back for his senior season and will hold down the other safety position.
“I am very excited about the way he is playing,” Calhoun said of Thomas.
Will Madison and Bryce Toomer, son of Packers assistant Terel Toomer, also can man the safety positions.
The Packers are still deciding who will do the punting, but the place-kicking will be handled by sophomore Brett Fitzgerald.
The brother of former record-setting Packer and current Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, is coming off a productive freshman year and is much stronger this season.
George Ramirez, another sophomore, is the other place-kicker.
The other two keys to the place-kicking operation — snapper Will Tapscott and holder Eli Meads — are back.
The Packers will open the Calhoun era on Saturday, in the first Georgia-Florida Challenge, meeting Deerfield Beach (Fla.) at 5 p.m. at Lowndes High’s Martin Stadium.
The schedule also includes a game against Tift County, but it will not be a region contest after Tift dropped to Class 6A.
Despite the loss of Tift County, Region 1-7A increased to five teams this year, with Valdosta returning to the fold and Richmond Hill, which is 200 miles from Moultrie, joining for the first time.
The Packers will make the trip to Richmond Hill, which is near Savannah, in the regular-season finale on Nov. 4.
The Packers six home games are against Stockbridge on Aug. 26; Tift County, Sept. 2; Cedar Grove, Sept. 23; Lincoln (Fla.) for Homecoming on Sept. 30; Camden County, Oct. 14; and Lowndes, Oct. 21.
The other road games are at Lee County on Sept. 9 and at Valdosta on Oct. 28.
Calhoun said he expects his 2022 Packers to be “fast, focused and physical.”
“Packer football is physical football,” Calhoun said. “And we have the tools. You’ve got to have a quarterback and skill guys and we do. We should be able to throw it and catch it.
“Offensively, we should do well.”
