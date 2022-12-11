MOULTRIE – Cristobal Camarena and Eric Henson took first-place finishes and Russell Flowers went 6-3 when the Colquitt County wrestling team competed in the Danny Byron Invitational held Friday and Saturday in Kissimmee, Fla.
Coach Benjy Scarbor took nine of his wrestlers to the big invitational held each year at Osceola High School.
Camarena, a freshman, went 2-2 on Friday, but went 2-0 on Saturday to win his group at 113 pounds.
In the first-place match, Camarena took a 17-5 major decision over Mason Boni of Olympia Heights High of Miami.
Henson, a veteran junior wrestling at 132 pounds, also was 2-2 on day one of the invitational, but won all three of his matches on Saturday.
In his first-place match, he took a 4-3 decision over Champion Hall of Lincoln High of Tallahassee.
Flowers won just one of his three matches at 160 pounds on Friday, but went 5-1 on Saturday.
He took third place on Saturday when he pinned Daniel Pacheco of Timber Creek High of Orlando.
In his first match on Saturday, Flowers lost to Pacheco by injury default.
Flowers then won five matches in a row, defeating Camden County’s Julian Dailey by a 10-0 major decision; R.J. Caullett of Wellington Community High of Palm Beach, Fla., by pin; Elisha Kinkade of South Dade, Fla., by a 12-3 major decision; and Ty Bechtel of Palmetto Ridge High of Naples, Fla., by an 11-0 major decision; before defeating Pacheco.
Robert Tompkins, who wrestles at 285, also performed well, going 4-3 in the invitational.
A senior, Tompkins won three of his four matches on Saturday, including a pin of Doral Academy’s Santino Guitian that secured third place.
Also representing Colquitt County in Kissimmee were freshman Britton Marshall, 126 pounds; junior Billy Lawson, 138; senior Michael Bledsoe, 145; sophomore Randy Smith, 145; and senior Jorge Quiroz, 182.
The Packers will compete next on Dec. 16-17 in the Wildcat Invitational at Valdosta High School.
Colquitt will play host to the annual Packer Classic Duals beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
