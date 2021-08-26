MOULTRIE – Camden County scored 14 runs in the top of seventh inning for an 18-10 second-game win that enabled the Lady Wildcats to split its Region 1-7A doubleheader against Colquitt County on Thursday at Packer Park.
The Lady Packers, who won the first game 14-6, had a 9-4 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning in Game 2, but did not record an out until the 15th Lady Wildcat had batted.
By then, the Camden had taken a 15-9 lead.
In all, 20 Camden County batters went to the plate in the inning, which included six Lady Wildcat hits, three hit batsmen and six walks. The Lady Packers also committed two errors and two runs scored on wild pitches.
Three Lady Packers pitched in the inning, but none could stem the tide until after their team’s five-run lead had long disappeared.
Until the final nightmare inning, the Lady Packers had been in command of Game 2, scoring two runs in the second, three in the third and four in the fifth innings.
Colquitt got its final run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Lady Packers had 17 hits in the game, but still lost by eight runs.
Jacey Wetherington had three hits; Laura Hailey Bryan, Maris Hopper, Bre Caldwell, Emily Allegood and Katlynn Powers each had two hits; and Carli Pearson, Julia Duncan, Morgan Holder and Kalise Richardson each had one.
Both of Hopper’s hits were doubles. Allegood and Bryan also had two-base hits.
Including the first game victory, the Lady Packers had won three in a row before dropping Thursday’s nightcap. They are now 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the region standings.
Camden County is now 6-1 overall and also 1-1 in the region.
Colquitt County scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to a take a 14-6 run-rule victory over Camden County in the first game.
The loss was the first of the season for Camden County, which had won its first five games, out-scoring the opposition by a combined 47-11.
Colquitt took an 8-0 lead into the fifth inning and were just three outs away from ending the game then on the run-rule, but the Lady Wildcats sent 11 batters to the plate to score six runs.
The score remained 8-6 in Colquitt County’s favor until the Lady Packers scored six runs after two were out in the sixth.
The runs that put the run rule into effect came when Julia Duncan got a bases-loaded single to drive in two runs and two more scored when the ball got by the Camden County center fielder.
Allegood went the first four innings in the circle. She did not give up a run and struck out six before struggling in the fifth, when she was unable to retire a batter.
She was charged with five runs, including a two-run homer served up to Scarlett Patton.
Hopper relieved Allegood and was charged with one run and gave up a hit and two walks before retiring the side.
Hopper retired the Lady Wildcats in order in the top of the sixth.
Allegood had four hits, including a triple, a double and a pair of singles and drove in a pair of runs.
Colquitt had nine other hits, including three by Bre Caldwell.
Bryan and Powers each had two and Duncan and Holder each had one.
Colquitt will try to get back on track on Monday when they travel to Lanier County.
The Lady Packers also will attempt to gain back some ground in the region when they play host to Lowndes in another region doubleheader next Thursday at Packer Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.