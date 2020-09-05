MOULTRIE – The two Region 1-7A teams that opened their 2020 seasons on Friday lost to lower classification teams.
Camden County, ranked No. 6 in Class 7A, lost at home to Richmond Hill 28-11 and Tift County was blanked by Crisp County 7-0 in Cordele.
Lowndes will play Archer in the Corky Kell Classic later Saturday.
Colquitt County was off and will open its season on Sept. 18 at home against Banneker.
Richmond Hill, which plays in Region 2-6A, was coming off a season 2019 season in which it made the state semifinals for the first time in school history. The Wildcats finished 9-4, eliminated Valdosta in the quarterfinals and went into the season ranked No. 8 in Class 6A.
Richmond Hill lost its opener last year to Camden County, but turned the tables on Saturday with the upset win.
Ashaud Robertson led Richmond Hill with 97 rushing yards on 27 carries. He scored two touchdowns.
Kenyan Hunter also scored twice and tallied 78 yards on the ground on nine attempts.
Camden County was 8-3 last year and has some of the top players in the state, including highly recruited offensive lineman Micah Morris, who has committed to Georgia; and outstanding junior running back Jamie Felix, who rushed for 1,124 yards and 15 touchdowns last year; and receiver Shawn Hardy, who has committed to Nebraska.
But Camden managed just one touchdown.
It was the third meeting between the two schools. Camden had won the previous two.
Camden County will be home next Friday to play 1-0 Glynn Academy.
Tift County was hoping to get off to a strong rebuilding start after going 3-7 last year.
But they could not put any points on the board against a Crisp County team that was the Class AAA state runner-up last season.
The only touchdown of the game came in the first quarter when A.J. Lofton connected on a 45-yard scoring pass to Sirad Bryant. David Mitchell converted for what would be the final point of the game.
Crisp won despite just 145 yards in offense.
Chrishon Stephens managed just 27 yards on 10 carries for the Blue Devils. Tift quarterback Mac Turner completed just 3-of-15 passes.
Tift County will be home to play host to 1-0 Valdosta next Friday.
In other Friday games of interest:
• Valdosta, in its first game under former Colquitt County coach Rush Propst, got a 41-yard field goal from Angel Martinez with 25 seconds remaining to defeat Warner Robins 28-25 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The game matched the No. 1 teams in Class 6A and Class 5A.
The Wildcats trailed 13-3 at the half but rallied late behind quarterback Jake Garcia, who transferred from California, and receiver Tajh Sanders, who transferred from Colquitt County.
Garcia completed 22-of-34 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns.
Both of the touchdown passes went to Sanders, who caught seven balls for 159 yards.
Warner Robins was the state runner-up the last three seasons in Class 5A.
• Former Packer Reggie Stancil led his Peachtree Ridge team to a 30-28 home victory over Pebblebrook.
The Lions will be off next Friday and then try to go to 2-0 when they play at Discovery on Sept. 18.
• Thomasville, under head coach Zach Grage, lost to Brooks County 20-14 in Quitman on Friday when the Trojans scored a touchdown with 4:50 left in the game.
The Bulldogs found themselves down 14-0 just 10 minutes into the game, but managed to make a game of it before falling late.
Thomasville will play host to Thomas County Central on Friday.
• White County, led by former Colquitt County head coach Tim Cokely, opened with a 44-6 victory over Stephens County.
Cokely’s Warriors will be at 0-1 Hart County on Friday.
• Former Colquitt County assistant coach Jason Nash got a victory in his first game as a head coach when South Paulding went on the road to defeat Hiram 28-24.
The Spartans will play their home opener on Friday against 0-1 North Paulding.
• North Forsyth opened with an easy 35-3 victory over Alcovy.
Robert Craft’s Raiders will be home again next Friday to face 0-1 Harrison.
• Northside-Warner Robins, which will play host to Colquitt County on Oct. 9, dropped its season opener 17-7 to Veterans High.
The Eagles will go to Peach County on Friday.
• Sean Calhoun’s Carrollton Trojans will face Collins Hill later Saturday.
