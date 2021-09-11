MOULTRIE – It came this close to being an o-fer Friday night for Region 1-7A.
Colquitt County scored a touchdown with 1:16 remaining to defeat Valdosta 48-42 on Cleveland Field at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, but Camden County and Tift County suffered their first losses of the season and Lowndes fell at Lee County.
In Leesburg, the Trojans, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A rolled to a 24-7 lead and held off the Vikings for a 24-21 victory that drops Lowndes to 2-2.
Lowndes lost its opener 34-28 in overtime to Walton in the Corky Kell Classic, but despite giving up 81 points the next two weeks, the Vikings were able to defeat Griffin 44-34 and Lake Gibson (Fla.) 58-47.
And although the Vikings clamped down on the defending Class 6A state runner-up in the second half, they never got over the hump.
And they certainly were unable to hem up Lee County freshman running back Ousmane Kromah, who carried 26 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns.
Lee got a field goal on its first possession and never trailed.
Kromah got his first touchdown on the Trojans’ next possession and added another later in the first quarter.
Lee County was up by 17 at the half and would not let Lowndes make a game of it.
Lowndes’ All-State quarterback Jacurri Brown completed 12-of-19 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown.
And while he had a team-leading 68 yards rushing, Brown was unable to get to the Lee County end zone.
The other two Lowndes scores came on runs by Jacarre Fleming and Chase Belcher.
Lee County will play host to Lithia Springs on Friday.
Lowndes will be off to prepare to play host Valdosta in the Sept. 24 Winnersville Classic.
Marietta 40, Camden County 17
Colquitt County was able to escape with a 28-25 victory when it played at Northcutt Stadium back on Aug. 20, but previously unbeaten Camden County could not.
Marietta quarterback Tyler Hughes completed 12-of-19 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a score as the Blue Devils rallied from a 14-7 first-quarter deficit.
The game was a physical one, with five personal foul penalties called on the two teams.
Hughes threw four touchdown passes when Colquitt County visited last month, but the Blue Devils were unable to convert after three of them and the Packers escaped with a three-point win.
The loss was the first for Camden County since former Wildcats head coach Jeff Herron returned to take over the program this season.
Now 3-1, Camden County will return to Chris Gilman Stadium to play host to Oakleaf High of Orange Park, Fla., on Friday. The Knights are 2-1.
Appling County 24, Tift County 7
Appling County scored 17 unanswered second-half points to defeat Tift County at Gene Brodie Field.
The Pirates, ranked No. 7 in Class AAA, are now 4-0.
The Blue Devils struck quickly, scoring on a Timothy Wright 9-yard touchdown run and an Antonio Gomez extra point kick for a 7-0 lead with 9:23 left in the first quarter.
The Pirates tied the game on its next possession getting a 1-yard touchdown run by Dennis Mims and a conversion kick by Alex Garcia.
Tift turned the ball over three times in the second quarter and was unable to score in the second half.
The loss was the first for new Tift County coach Noel Dean.
Tift will play host to Irwin County, a 63-0 winner over Wilkinson County, on Friday. The Indians are 2-1 and have scored 115 points in their last two games.
