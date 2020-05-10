MOULTRIE — If the National Football League plays its 2020 season this fall, Cameron Erving is likely to be wearing a different jersey than the one he wore last year.
Erving, who played for the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs last season, signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys this week.
The former Colquitt County High and Florida State University star started eight games for the Chiefs and became the second former Colquitt County player to win a Super Bowl championship ring when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
Virgil Seay, who played at Moultrie High School, was a member of the Washington Redskins team that won Super Bowl XVII, defeating Miami Dolphins 27-17.
Erving’s three-year tenure with Kansas City came to an end when the team declined to exercise its option on his contract following last season.
The 6-foot-5, 313-pounder started 25 games while playing both guard and tackle for the Chiefs.
Erving is expected to battle Dallas offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins for playing time and has the advantage of also being able to play guard.
He has played in 69 NFL games, including 42 starts.
Erving started at defensive tackle on the 2009 Colquitt County High team that advanced to the state semifinals.
He signed with Florida State where he played defensive tackle before being moved to offense as a sophomore.
In 2013, he was named first-team All-ACC and second team All-American by the Associated Press.
As a senior in 2014, he started the season at offensive tackle, but was moved to center.
He was a starter on the offensive line when the Seminoles defeated Auburn 34-31 to win the national championship on January 6, 2014.
Erving was selected as the 19th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.
He is the first former Packer to be taken in the first round.
He began his career as an offensive tackle but moved to center in 2016 and started 12 games.
In August 2017, he was traded to the Chiefs and played in 13 games, making four starts.
Just days before the start of the 2018 season, he signed a two-year, $8.27 million contract extension.
While with the Chiefs, he started 25 of 40 games.
