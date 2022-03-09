MOULTRIE — When cousins Cannon and Cole Whatley were youngsters hitting Wiffle ball home runs in the yard, they mused about one day playing college baseball.
The two Colquitt County Packers took the next steps toward realizing those dreams on Tuesday when they signed to continue their careers at the next level.
Cannon, Colquitt County’s first baseman, decided to continue his career at East Georgia State in Swainsboro.
Cole, the Packers catcher, will head south across the state line to play for the outstanding Tallahassee Community College program.
Colquitt County coach Brandon Brock said he thinks both players and their families have made wise decisions in choosing to play junior college baseball.
“There are a lot of misconceptions about JUCO ball,” Brock said. “JUCO baseball can be just as good as Division I. It just depends on where you play.”
And many players are able to parlay their junior college careers into spots on Division I teams’ rosters.
The Tallahassee Community College baseball program is under the direction of Mike McLeod, who is in his 32nd year as the Eagles head coach.
The former Florida State pitching coach has won more than 1,000 games with TCC.
East Georgia State plays in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association, which also includes Georgia Highlands, ABAC, South Georgia, Andrew and Gordon.
Four former Packers are currently playing in the GCAA, including Cole’s brother J.T. Whatley and Gavin Steptoe at Andrew College and Henry Daniels and Jeb Johnson at ABAC.
Although this is Brock’s first season at the helm of the Packers program, the veteran coach has seen enough over the last few months to believe both will be contributors to their next teams.
“Those two schools are getting gems, for sure,” Brock said.
Cannon is off to a torrid start offensively for the 6-4 Packers, hitting .531 from the leadoff spot.
He has missed one game because of an injury, when he was hit by pitch on his left elbow last Friday.
When he returned on Monday, he rolled his ankle while rounding second base.
Cannon also battled injuries last year when he played in just 22 games. He hit .266 with five doubles and drove in six runs.
Originally a shortstop, he has been playing first base and Brock has been impressed with the youngster’s play there.
“He’s been flashing that shortstop leather at first base,” he said.
Cannon should be able to play either position at East Georgia.
“If he hits like he is now, they’ll find a place for him,” Brock said.
Cole has been a mainstay behind the plate for the Packers and is so entrenched there that Brock is reluctant to let him take the mound, even though he has been effective there.
He struck out 10 Berrien batters in four innings on Monday.
He is still a work in progress.
“He still needs to get more refined behind the plate,” Brock said, adding that he expects that to happen. “We hope both of them are better at 21 than they are at 18.” Cole hit .324 last year with eight doubles, a homer and 10 runs batted in 32 games.
He is hitting .276 with two doubles and eight runs driven in through 10 games this season.
The two have represented Colquitt County well, said Packers assistant coach Tyler Hembree, who also was on the previous baseball staff before Brock took over this year.
“They have embraced the challenges placed before them,” Hembree said. “They are guys we have called on and counted on time and again and every time they have answered the bell.
“The adversity they have overcome should not be overlooked. I’m proud to call them Packers.”
And what about having the two Whatleys join J.T., another family Packer, at the junior college level?
“To be able to do that is something special,” Cannon said.
