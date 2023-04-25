MOULTRIE, Ga. — Tears were shed by both Carliss Johnson and Lady Packers head coach Rondesha Williams when Johnson signed her basketball scholarship with St. Petersburg College in Florida on Tuesday morning.
Not only did Johnson sign with a full ride to the two-year university, but she will also receive a small monthly stipend.
“It’s a great situation and I feel very grateful,” said Johnson. “The coach from St. Pete welcomed me with open arms.”
The front tables were decorated with Johnson’s No. 10 jerseys, plaques with her accolade stats as a Lady Packer, a custom basketball engraved with when Johnson reached the infamous goal of 1,000 points — January 28, 2022 versus Camden County High School- and of course, a big celebratory sheet cake.
By the end of her senior year, Johnson had a total of 1,387 points.
“We are very proud,” said Williams when giving a short speech about Johnson before she signed. “You kept grinding and worked hard for this. As you move forward just keep grinding.”
Johnson had an ankle injury her senior year which resulted in her sitting out for 10 games, but after physical therapy, should be good to go when her career begins as a St. Petersburg Titan.
“She always has a smile,” said Williams. “Even on those bad days.”
This rang true on signing day, though that certainly wasn’t a bad day.
Johnson was all laughs and smiles with her family, friends, teammates, classmates and teachers who attended to support her.
Though Johnson’s mom unfortunately passed away and couldn’t physically be present, she was still there in spirit.
In a loving tribute to acknowledge her mother during this monumental life moment, Johnson placed a beautiful picture of her on the signing table.
“Thank y'all for coming,” said Johnson several times during an emotional speech to the group after signing. “My dad wasn’t able to be here today, and my mom couldn’t, but having y'all here for me means so much.”
Johnson will begin her journey as a Titan this year with the 2023-2024 season, who she has already had some practices with.
“I’m ready to get started,” said Johnson.
