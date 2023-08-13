MOULTRIE - It has been 24 years since a Colquitt County football player has been named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Super 11.
And this year, not one, but two Packers have been selected.
Wide receiver Ny Carr and tight end Landon Thomas were named to the team, which was announced on Friday.
Only Colquitt County and Buford have two players on the team. The Wolves are represented by defensive back K.J. Bolden and defensive end Eddrick Houston.
Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 235-pounder, is the consensus No. 1 high school senior tight end in the country.
And as the AJC pointed out in its biography of Thomas, the only other Georgia player to hold that distinction was Marietta’s Arik Gilbert in 2019.
Thomas, who will wear jersey No. 0 this season, caught 44 passes for 753 yards and eight touchdowns last fall, helping the Packers to a 13-1 record and a berth in the Class 7A semifinals.
He also ran for five touchdowns.
And he can do more that just catch passes. He was credited with 33 pancake blocks last season.
Thomas has been named to The Georgia High School Football Daily’s All-Class 7A team.
In his career, he has 83 pass receptions for 1,383 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Last year, he received honorable mention on the AJC’s All-State team and was named to the All-Class 7A South team by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
Thomas originally committed to Georgia, but has flipped to Florida State.
Carr, the 6-foot, 170-pound receiver, caught 62 passes for 1,051 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and missed two games. He had 11 of those receptions in the state semifinal game against Carrollton.
He had three games in which he had 156 or more receiving yards.
For his career, Carr has 105 catches for 1,934 yards, an 18.4 yards per catch average, and 23 touchdowns.
His 105 catches rank sixth all-time at Colquitt County and he is just 17 catches away from moving into second place.
His 23 touchdown receptions ranked third all-time, behind the 25 grabbed by Lemeke Brockington, who is now at Minnesota, and 34 caught by current Colquitt County tight ends coach Kiel Pollard between 2012-2015.
Carr’s 1,934 receiving yards rank only behind Pollard’s 2,949.
Also a member of the GHSFD’s All-Class 7A team, he was a first-team All-State selection last year and was named first team by the GACA on its Class 7A South team.
The last Packer to be named to the Super 11 was defensive tackle Nate French in 1999. French went on to play at Auburn.
The rest of the 2023 Super 11 includes Sammy Brown, Jefferson; Kameron Davis, Dougherty; Demello Jones, Swainsboro; Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine; Mike Matthews, Parkview; Prentis "Air" Noland, Hughes; and Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian.
