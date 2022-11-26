The sale of tickets for Colquitt County's state semifinal football game against Carrollton will begin on Monday at the high school athletic office

Reserved seats are $18. General admission tickets are $15.

Monday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Reserved seat tickets and general admission tickets will be sold.

Tuesday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Reserved seat tickets and general admission tickets will be sold.

Wednesday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Reserved seat tickets not purchased will be available to the public. General admission tickets also will be sold.

Thursday 8 .m.-6 p.m. Reserved seat tickets not purchased will be available to the public. General admission tickets also will be sold.

Friday 8 a.m.-noon Reserved seat tickets not purchased will be available to the public. General admission tickets also will be sold.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you