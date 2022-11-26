The sale of tickets for Colquitt County's state semifinal football game against Carrollton will begin on Monday at the high school athletic office
Reserved seats are $18. General admission tickets are $15.
Monday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Reserved seat tickets and general admission tickets will be sold.
Tuesday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Reserved seat tickets and general admission tickets will be sold.
Wednesday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Reserved seat tickets not purchased will be available to the public. General admission tickets also will be sold.
Thursday 8 .m.-6 p.m. Reserved seat tickets not purchased will be available to the public. General admission tickets also will be sold.
Friday 8 a.m.-noon Reserved seat tickets not purchased will be available to the public. General admission tickets also will be sold.
