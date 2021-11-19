MOULTRIE - Case Gregory had first- and second-place individual finishes for the Colquitt County swim team in Thomasville High School’s recent Dean Ferrell Invitational.
Maggie Bishop had silver and bronze medal finishes to lead the Colquitt County girls to a second-place finish behind meet champion Tift County.
Six schools, including Colquitt County, Tift County, Coffee, Lee County, Thomasville and Thomas County Central took part in the meet.
Tift was first in both the boys and girls competitions.
Gregory earned the gold medal in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.18.
His third-place finish was in the 200-yard individual medley.
Gregory also was on the Packers 200-yard freestyle relay team that finished second and the 200-yard medley relay team that was third.
The two relay teams also included Case’s brothers Trip and Tuck Gregory and Bo Bridges, all three of whom are also outstanding performers with the Moss Farms Diving program.
Bishop was second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 500-yard freestyle events for the Lady Packers.
Hannah Huante was fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Bishop and Huante joined Rylie Everson and Caroline Chapura on the 200-yard freestyle relay team that took a second-place finish.
Bishop, Huante, Chapura and Chloe Tillman made up the girls 200-yard medley relay team that finished third.
The girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of Everson, Mattie Rigsby, Ellery McBryde and Rebecca Perez also had a third-place finish.
Everson had a sixth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle and was seventh in the 100-yard backstroke.
McBryde also had a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke.
Tillman came in seventh in the 200-yard freestyle and was 10th in 100-yard freestyle.
Chapura was eighth in the 200-yard freestyle and ninth in the 100-yard freestyle.
Rigsby, Rebecca Perez and Marina Perez also competed in individual events for the Lady Packers.
Colquitt County is scheduled to compete in the Coffee High invitational meet to be held Dec. 4 in Douglas.
