Colquitt County’s Cavin Hall took home the runner-up trophy for the 10U age group in this week’s Future Masters held at Dothan (Ala.) Country Club.
Hall followed a first-round 34 with a 39 on Tuesday to finish with a 3-over 73.
He was five shots back of winner Grayson Baucom of Hickory, N.C., who shot 33-35 for a 2-under 68.
Hall was competing in his third Future Master in the 10U division.
On Monday, he had five birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys.
“I was on a roll,” he told The Dothan Eagle after getting birdies on Nos. 1 and 2, a double bogey on No. 3 then turning in birdies on Nos. 4 and 5.
After a bogey at No. 6, he shot par on No. 7 and chipped in for a birdie at No. 8. He finished with a bogey on No. 9.
Younger brother Davis Hall shot 47-44 for a 91, good for 33rd in the 10U division.
Older brother Michael Hall shot 78 on Sunday and 77 on Monday and missed the cut by three strokes in the 11-12 division.
