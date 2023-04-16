MOULTRIE - Moultrie’s Cavin Hall shot a 4-over-par 148 to win the boys 12-13 age group in the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour’s Sunset Country Club Junior Classic held Saturday and Sunday at Sunset.
Hall, who shot a 76 on Saturday, followed with an even par 72 on Sunday to win by one shot over Tallahassee’s Rhys Cochran.
Hall’s 72 was the only par round played by any of the 15 golfers in that age group.
Younger brother Davis Hall, who turned 11 last month, was playing in his first SJGT event and shot an 82-79 for a 161 that tied for 10th place.
Michael, the third Hall brother, shot a 149 that was good for fifth in the boys 14-15 age group and seventh in the boys 14-19 age group.
Michael shot an 80 on Saturday on Sunset’s 5,701-yard, par-72 course, but rebounded on Sunday to turn in a 3-under 69.
Moultrie’s Austin Baker also competed and shot a 78-73 for a 151 that placed ninth in the boys 14-15 age group and tied for 14th in the 14-19 age group.
The 14-15 age group included 54 golfers.
Moultrie’s Tayler Brown shot a 90-83 for a 173 that was good for fourth place in the girls 15-19 age group.
The score also placed 11th in the girls 12-19 age group.
Lenzie Norman, Brown’s Colquitt County High girls golf teammate, shot a 91-85 for a 176 that placed fifth in the 15-19 age group and tied for 12th in 12-19 age group.
The next SJGT event will be held April 29-30 at Brunswick Country Club.
