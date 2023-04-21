MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Packers Ty’Querrius Lamar, with 41-05.50, and Lady Packers’ Rajayla McBride, with 36.02-00, both took first place in the triple jump during Wednesday’s home track and field meet against Lowndes and Brooks County High School.
By the conclusion of the meet, the Packers had a total of three first place, eight second place and four third place.
The Lady Packers finished with two first places, six second places and three third places.
“We are trying to give those who don’t compete every time the chance for one more meet,” said head coach Dextra Polite.
The Packers received their other two first place in the 1600-meter run and the shot put.
Issac Rodriguez, with a time of 5 minutes 41.84 seconds, took first place in the 1600.
Following behind him in the 1600 was second place finisher Jaziel Rodriguez, with a time of 5:48.44.
The Packers also took first and second in the shot put.
Keyshaun Palmore placed first at 49-05.00 and Bryce Toomer second with 43-00.00.
Also receiving second place for the Packers were Carlos Moore, Everett Green, and three of the Packers relay teams.
Moore placed second in two events: the 100-meter hurdle at 15.65, and the triple jump at 41-05.25.
With 6-00.00, Green placed second in the high jump.
The four-man teams competing in the 100, 400 and 800-meter relay also placed second.
The 100-meter was completed in 42.54, the 400 in 3:55.78 and the 800 in 9:17.52.
The Packers five third places came from the 100 and 400-meter dash, the triple jump, the 4x200-meter relay and the discus.
Silvester Carolina completed the 400 in 51.36.
The 100, at 11.48, and triple jump, 41.04.00, were both from Raheim McBride.
The Colquitt County Packers 4x200 relay team finished in 1:37.00.
Toomer received third place with 120-03.00 in the discus.
The Lady Packers also had a successful meet.
“This was a good polish up meet,” said Polite. “We need to be ready for regions. Trying to get them prepared and get their timing down.”
Their other first place came from the 4x200-meter relay. The Lady Packers team crossed the finish line with a time of 1:53.15.
The Lady Packer relay teams for the 4x100 and 4x400 also placed, receiving second. The 100 finished in 50.55 and the 400 in 4:38.42.
Dalivia McBride, with a time of 1:03.23, ran the 400-meter dash to come in second, and she also competed in the high jump for a third place at 4-10.00.
The second place in the 300-meter hurdle was run by Saniyah Bowman, who finished in 55.95.
The last two second places were from Nyleigha Knighton, who got 5-02.00 in the high jump, and Kira Daniels, who got 32-06.00 in the shot put.
The Lady Packers received two other third place positions.
D’Zeriyah Polite ran the 200-meter dash in 29.52, and the 100-meter hurdle was completed in 17.85 by Nyleigha Knighton.
“Anytime they get a chance to compete against Lowndes it’s a plus,” said Polite. “They [Lowndes] have set the standard for track and field.”
The Colquitt County varsity track and field team will next compete in the 1-7A region championship meet, scheduled for April 26 hosted by Valdosta.
