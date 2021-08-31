MOULTRIE — The composite football recruiting rankings for the Georgia Class of 2022 produced by 247Sports.com lists the top 50 high school players in the state.
Atop the list is Collins Hill cornerback Travis Hunter, who has committed to Florida State.
Colquitt County will not have to deal with Hunter during the regular season, at least, but the Packers will see 12 others on the list this year.
Colquitt has already bumped into three – Lee County linebacker Jaron Willis, who is committed to Georgia Tech and is ranked No. 16; Marietta linebacker Daniel Martin, who is ranked No. 19 and uncommitted; and Lee County offensive tackle Qua’shon Sapp, No. 30, also uncommitted.
The Packers will square off against teams with nine other players on the list.
Valdosta has two: cornerback JaDarian Rhym, No. 17, who has committed to LSU, and former Colquitt County receiver Tajh Sanders, No. 41, who is uncommitted.
Tift County has one, defensive lineman Tyre West, who has committed to Georgia.
Lowndes has one, four-year starting quarterback Jacurri Brown, No. 18, who has committed to Miami.
A third Region 1-7A opponent, Camden County, has another, running back Jamie Felix, who is uncommitted.
Astonishingly, the four other Top 50 players the Packers will face this season are on the same team and that team is coming to play on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium on Friday night.
Cedar Grove, a Class AAA program located in south DeKalb County in Ellenwood, is stocked with outstanding players including seniors Christen Miller, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman who is ranked No. 14 and is uncommitted; Janiran Bonner, a 6-foot-2, 198-pound wide receiver who is ranked No. 22 and is headed to Georgia Tech; running back/athlete Rashod Dubinion, ranked No. 34, committed to Arkansas; and 6-foot-5 295-pound Joshua White, a defensive lineman, ranked No. 40, who is uncommitted.
And that isn’t all that the Saints are blessed with.
By one estimate, there are 10 players on the team’s 52-man roster who will eventually play college football.
And that group includes 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior linebacker Everett Roussaw Jr., who already has three Power 5 offers. Junior defensive end Adonijah Green, a 6-foot-5 195-pounder, is in the group. He has multiple offers.
Offensive/defensive lineman Kyle Mosley, all 6-foot-1, 296 pounds, is just a sophomore.
Senior defensive end Carlton Madden is 6-foot-4, 233 pounds and has committed to Colorado.
The two cornerbacks are both juniors and both are being recruited, including Kayin Lee, who will pick from the top programs in the country.
Senior safety Donovan Johnson will be playing on Saturday afternoons.
It’s little wonder that Cedar Grove is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA by the Georgia High School Football Daily or that the Saints opened with a 52-7 victory over Tucker.
Dubinion carried six times for 85 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Jabari Cleckly threw a pair of touchdown passes.
Ventrilo Dunlap scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run with a fumble forced by Miller.
Cedar Grove is no Johnny-come-lately.
Even after going 3-5 last year with four victories forfeited because of an ineligible player, Cedar Grove has compiled a combined record of 67-13 since 2015.
In 2018, when the team went 14-1, it scored 632 points.
The Saints won the state Class AAA championship in 2016 and 2018 under coach Jimmy Smith — now the running backs coach at Arkansas — and again in 2019 under Miguel Patrick.
Cedar Grove’s record last year under Patrick including forfeits of four victories for using an ineligible player.
The Saints lost in the Class AAA quarterfinals to Crisp County.
Patrick left after last season and is now the head coach at Crisp.
Cedar Grove promoted defensive backs coach John Adams to the head coach position.
He has been at Cedar Grove since 2016 and was part of three state championship teams.
Adams played football at Southwest DeKalb under legendary Buck Godfrey.
He also has coached at Miller Grove, North Atlanta and Northwest Rankin in Mississippi.
Who Colquitt County opponents will face this week:
• Valdosta, 1-1 after 52-0 win over Madison County (Fla.) will be at 0-1 Bainbridge.
• Heritage of Conyers, 0-2 after losing 14-0 to Meadowcreek, will play at 1-1 Johns Creek.
• Northside-Warner Robins, 2-0 after defeating Peach County 28-14, will play 2-0 Howard.
• Alcovy, 0-1, did not play last Friday when its game with Newton was called off because of COVID. The Tigers are off this week and will play Eastside on September 10.
