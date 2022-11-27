There is a new procedure for purchasing tickets for the Carrollton-Colquitt County state semifinal football game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The policy was established by the Georgia High School Association for all semifinal football games.
1. All tickets much be purchased on gofan.
2. All adult tickets - reserved seat and general admission - are $15. Colquitt County student tickets are $13.
3. Colquitt County reserved season ticket holders can receive their reserved tickets by going to the Colquitt County High School ticket office after purchasing their tickets through gofan on a mobile device.
4. Tickets can be picked up:
Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m-6 p.m.
Wednesday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Thursday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Friday 8 a.m.-noon.
5. Reserved tickets that have not been picked up Monday through Wednesday will be available to the public on Thursday.
6. To sit in the reserved section, fans must pick up their tickets from the Colquitt County High School ticket office.
7. Fans who purchase general admission tickets from gofan can just show proof of purchase on their phone to enter the stadium.
