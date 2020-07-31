MOULTRIE – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold registration for its cheer and football programs on Aug. 3 through Aug. 30.
The cheer program is for youngsters ages 5-12.
Flag football is available for youngsters ages 5 and 6.
Tiny Mite tackle football is ages 7-8. Mite tackle football is for ages 9 and 10 and those in fifth grade.
The cost is $50 per child.
There is a limited number of fee discounts available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registration is online at mccrpa.com or at the recreation authority office.
For more information, call 668-0028.
