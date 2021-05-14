MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls golf team will play host to the two-day Class 7A state tournament that begins on Monday at Sunset Country Club.
Teams will tee off both days at 8 a.m. on holes 1 and 10
The tournament will include 12 teams, including eight that qualified at four Area tournaments and four more that advanced from a Sectional.
Six individuals, whose teams did not make the field, also have qualified.
Colquitt County advanced as the No. 2 team at the Area 1 qualifier, winning a playoff over Lowndes.
Playing for the Lady Packers will be Chloe Howell, Sadie Norman, Ann Elyse Clements and Tayler Brown.
Howell is the only senior.
The big favorite in the tournament will be Lambert High, which has won six of the last seven state championship tournaments, including the one played in 2019.
Last year’s tournament was not held because of COVID-19.
Lambert won this year’s Area 2 tournament with a 207. The second-best score shot in any of the four Area tournaments or the Sectional was a 234, by Peachtree Ridge.
The Lady Longhorns won their Area tournament by 61 shots over South Forsyth as all four players broke par.
In the Area tournament, Lambert counted 69s turned in by Sara Im, Iris Cao and Sharon Mun.
Averi Cline shot a 1-under 71, but her score did not count.
Also in the field will be Alpharetta, Walton, Harrison, North Gwinnett, Mill Creek, Lowndes, Etowah and North Paulding.
North Gwinnett is the only team other than Lambert that has claimed a state championship since 2012. The Lady Bulldogs won in 2018.
The six individual qualifiers represent Gainesville, West Forsyth, Milton, Forsyth Central, Grayson and Collins Hill.
The Colquitt County girls will tee off from No. 10 about 9 each morning, Lady Packers coach Shannon Hall said.
A practice round will be held on Sunday with dinner provided for the players and coaches.
Sunset Country Club is closing down both Sunday and Tuesday for the tournament.
“Sunset is always so supportive of junior golf,” Hall said. “We are very appreciative of what they do.”
The Class 7A boys state tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.
