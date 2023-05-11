MOULTRIE – Looking for a way to keep the family active when there are no school sports? Four camps are being offered this summer at the Moultrie YMCA for school-aged children: day camp, soccer camp, gymnastics camp and adventure camp.
The “Amazing Race Summer Day Camp” begins May 31 and continues until the end of July for nine weeks filled with day-long activities. To keep things engaging, each week will host a new theme.
The soccer camp, gymnastic camp and adventure camp are all part of the YMCA’s Camp Plus program, and do not overlap so those who wish to have their children participate in more than one program may do so.
Each camp is one week long and is held in the mornings.
The first four days focus on specific skills, while the final day is strictly for fun and all camp plus programs will include waterslides.
The soccer and gymnastic camps will also have bouncy houses while the adventure camp hosts a fort-building competition.
The soccer camp is towards the end of June while both the gymnastic and adventure camps are in July.
Each camp has a limited number of spots, so contact the Moultrie YMCA today for registration.
