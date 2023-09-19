MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County seventh- and eighth-grade football teams split with Tift County on Monday, as the eighth grade won 40-24 and the seventh grade fell 6-0.
In a rescheduled game because of bad weather two weeks ago, the eighth-grade Packers took Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium at 4 p.m. and the fans who gathered saw non-stop action.
The Packer defense held on Tift’s first offensive possession and took over at the Colquitt 38-yard line.
After earning one first down, the Pack faced a third-and-15 from the Tift 45.
With a Tift County defender grabbing his left arm, Cohen Lawson managed to loft a short throw to running back Jason Stephenson, who hauled it in with one hand, hit the sideline for the first down and cut back across two defenders for more.
He was finally wrestled down at Tift’s 30-yard line and would only need one more play to score the first points of the afternoon.
Stephenson took a handoff moving left, eluded a defender near the line of scrimmage, bounced to the outside and was off to the races. The Packers led 6-0 with 1:35 on the clock.
Midway through the second quarter, the Blue Devils put together a scoring drive, and took the lead on a 2-point conversion.
Lawson and the offense responded, converting a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Jackson, and then, as time expired, Lawson hit a streaking Quinari Thornton down the middle of the field for another score. The conversion gave the Packers a 20-8 lead going into the locker room.
“We were fortunate to be up two scores at halftime,” head coach Nate Madison said. “We made a lot of mistakes, but we knew we were able to make a couple of big plays to make up for them.”
After trading punts to open the third quarter, Lavorice Blyther got into the action, taking a handoff up the gut, breaking two tackles and then rumbling 42 yards to pay dirt.
A completed pass to Jackson for a successful 2-point conversion gave the Packers a 28-8 lead at the 1:03 mark of the third quarter.
Tift opened up the playbook at that point, and hit an end-around pass for a 58-yard touchdown.
Then, after earning a stop, the Blue Devils put together another scoring drive to cut the Packers’ lead to 28-24
As crunch time neared, the Packer offense went back to work.
Lawson took off on a 55-yard run to the 7, then completed a pass to Jackson that got down to the 1.
Lawson called his own number from there and plunged in for the score and a little bit of cushion.
The defense then registered the next big play, as the Tift quarterback attempted a long pass and Gavin Henderson leapt and made an acrobatic interception at the Packer 42. He somehow managed to come down on his feet, regain his balance and weave his way all the way to the Tift 30, setting up the offense with great field position to ice the game away.
Stephenson found another seam to run in, going 20 yards to set up first and goal just inside the 10. Two plays later, Lawson found space to run in — up the middle, for 15 yards and his second rushing touchdown of the day and the final scoring margin.
The Tift offense would mount another drive, but on first-and-goal from the Colquitt 8, Javien Daniels intercepted a pass on the 1, and Lawson and the offense ran out the clock from there.
“We made things harder on ourselves than we had to,” Madison said, “But I was pleased that we kept fighting, kept making plays and finished off a really good team. We are coming around into being the team that we want to be.”
The seventh-grade game didn't have quite as many fireworks, but there was quite a bit of offense, considering the low score.
Both offenses moved the ball well between the 20s, but both defenses stiffened in the red zone.
Cade Calhoun completed passes to Ja'quan Middleton and Leveon Walker, and Johnte' Lewis had a nice run to get down close just before the half.
Tyvhyr Young had two big runs, and on his final effort was met at the 1-yard line by a Tifton defender as time expired in the period.
Then, late in the fourth quarter, the young Packers put together another promising drive that stalled just inside the 20.
Calhoun hit Lewis on a sideline route, Trotter Tomlinson and Demetric Salaam executed a dazzling reverse that almost broke for a score and Walker took a short pass for a nice gain to get the Packers in position to tie the game and possibly take the lead.
On fourth down, Calhoun lofted a pass into the end zone toward Middleton, who was well-defended and could not quite haul in the pass.
“Hats off to Tifton,” coach Andy Chapura said. “They made the plays tonight.
“I couldn't ask for any more effort out of our kids, because they battled hard. We just came up a little short, but hopefully it was a learning experience for us.”
The seventh- and eighth-grade teams will travel to Valdosta on Thursday to take on the Wildcats at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
