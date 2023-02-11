MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County AA team, primarily made up of freshmen, opened its season on Tuesday with a 5-3 victory over Bainbridge at Packer Park.
The Packers banged out 10 hits, including a home run by Cole Holder, and three pitchers allowed just one run each.
After the Bearcats scored a run in the top of the first, Colquitt countered with two in the bottom of the inning and never trailed thereafter.
Holder also had a single and drove in four of the Packers’ five runs.
Logan Plymel had a triple and a double; Davis Lightsey had a triple and a single; Tyson Hobby had a double and a single; and Tyson Samples and Rylan Howell added singles.
Pearce Hightower drove in the Packers’ other run.
Dylan Chapman started on the mound for Colquitt County and went the first three innings, giving up a run, a hit and walk while striking out three.
Plymel pitched the next 2.2 innings, giving up three hits and one unearned run. He also struck out three.
Holder got the save, working the final 1.1 innings, giving up two hits and the Bearcats final run. He struck out two.
Also on the AA team’s roster are Andrew Stanford, Demar Witherspoon, Eli Hobbs, Haydyn Glass, Jacory Anderson, Karter Kight, Kane Morris, Owen Bennett and Trenton Allen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.