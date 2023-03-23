MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County AAA baseball team used a four-run fifth inning to defeat the Lowndes junior varsity team 5-3 on Wednesday at Packer Park.
Colquitt County pitchers Cook Tompkins, Cole Holder and Ross Sparkman combined to allow just two earned runs and three hits.
The trio combined to strike out 13.
Tompkins went the first three innings, giving up a run, but no hits, while walking three and striking out four.
Holder went three innings and was credited with the win.
He gave up three hits, an earned run and a walk and struck out seven Vikings.
Sparkman got the save, striking out two batters in the seventh.
The Packers had eight hits, including two each from Holder, Asher Cox and Ethan Allegood.
Charlie Thornton and Ryland Howell had the other hits.
Thornton and Holder had doubles.
