Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT /MIDNIGHT CDT/ TO 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 1 AM EDT /midnight CDT/ to 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&