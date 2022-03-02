MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County football team’s 2022 coaching staff was completed on Monday night when three new assistant coaches were approved by the Colquitt County Board of Education.
And two of the three are former Packer football players.
Former Colquitt County receiver Quin Roberson and former linebacker Bull Barge will join new head coach Sean Calhoun’s first staff.
Also approved for the staff is Terel Toomer, who will coach the defensive line.
Roberson was a key component of the 2009 Packers team that rebounded from a 4-6 record the year before and advanced to the state semifinals, where it was eliminated by Camden County.
From 2007-2009, Roberson caught 100 passes for 1,537 yards and 13 touchdowns.
His most productive season came in 2008, when he had 58 pass receptions for 911 yards and eight touchdowns. Against Coffee in 2009, he caught passes good for 146 yards.
He started his collegiate career at Samford in 2010 and was named the Southern Conference Freshman of the Week in the Bulldogs’ 19-7 win over Northwestern State in which he had six catches for 124 yards.
Roberson then transferred to Valdosta State and in 2011, he had 31 pass receptions for 382 yards and six touchdowns and had 17 punt returns for 219 yards, including one that he took back 81 yards for a touchdown.
In 2012, he was on the Valdosta State team that won the Division II National Championship.
Last season, he was an assistant coach at Thomas County Central.
Barge is one of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Packers and is still the program’s all-time leading tackler.
From 2011-2014, he was credited with 507 tackles.
He was a starting linebacker on the 2014 Packers team that went 15-0 and won the program’s first state championship since 1994.
Barge went on to play at South Alabama where, between 2015-2018, he played in 49 games and started 20.
During his career, he was credited with 116 solo tackles, 130 assists, 1.5 sacks and an interception.
In 2019, he played in the National Gridiron League before joining the Valdosta High School staff under his former high school coach Rush Propst.
Last season, he coached the defensive backs at Thomasville High School, helping lead the Bulldogs to the Class AA state championship game.
“He’s a role model, not just for the kids on the team, but for all the kids in this community,” Calhoun said.
Toomer and Calhoun were teammates on Valdosta State’s 2004 National Championship team and the two have kept in touch over the years.
The Worth County native started coaching in 2009 at Chattooga and has made stops at Gordon Central and Washington- Wilkes before becoming the defensive coordinator on McIntosh County Academy team that was the state Class A runner-up in 2016.
Toomer became the Bucs head coach the next year, but held the post just one season.
Last year, he was the defensive coordinator at Macon County.
The completed defensive staff includes Jeremy Rowell, defensive coordinator and safeties; Brian Simmons, co-defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator; Toomer, line; Stan Luttrell, linebackers, strength and conditioning; Barge, linebackers; and Dextra Polite, cornerbacks.
The offensive staff includes John Cooper, offensive coordinator and runing backs; Roberson, receivers; David Hill, receivers; Kiel Pollard, tight ends; and Bryce Giddens, line.
Simmons was the defensive coordinator at Carrollton under Calhoun for five years and held the same post at Thomasville last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.