MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County baseball team rallied from a 4-1 deficit to defeat Florida Christian 9-6 on Saturday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium in the Georgia/Challenge and to run its winning streak to three games.
The Packers took both of their games in the Challenge and also had a win at Fitzgerald on Tuesday to distance themselves from a four-game losing streak.
Colquitt, now 5-4, needed just eight hits, including three by Chasyn Miley, to put away the Patriots from Miami.
And except for an ugly fourth inning that began with Packers starter Mason Moore hitting the first two batters with pitches, Colquitt got solid work from a trio of hurlers.
Following a 15-5 win over Killian High on Friday, the Packers got on the scoreboard first when Hayes Lightsey led off with a single, moved to second on Miley’s infield hit and went to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Cole Whatley.
The Patriots turned the two hit batsmen and two singles and a double into four runs and 4-1 lead in the top of the third.
The Packers answered in the bottom of the inning and it again was Lightsey who got it started, this time by drawing a base on balls.
Miley singled Lightsey to second and, one out later, Whatley walked to load the bases.
Moore singled in Lightsey and Jardae Williams’s sacrifice fly cut the Florida Christian lead to 4-3.
The Patriots extended the lead in the top of the fourth when Adrian Vidal singled to right, moved to second on a walk and to third on fly out.
He scored on a perfect sacrifice bunt by Jacob Brigman.
But the two-run lead was short-lived as the Packers worked over Patriots starter Lucas Rodriguez.
Davis Dalton reached base for the sixth-straight time over two days when he walked to open the bottom of the fourth.
He went to second when Landon Griffin was hit by a pitch.
After Dalton was thrown out at third by the Florida Christian catcher, Lightsey reached on an infield hit and Miley’s third-straight hit plated Griffin to cut the Patriots lead to 5-4.
Cam Cook walked to load the bases and Whatley drew another walk to force in Lightsey and tie the game.
Moore singled to right to send Miley home and give the Packers a 6-5 lead.
With the bases still loaded, Rodriguez threw to first in an attempt to to keep the Packers’ runner close, but the ball eluded the Florida Christian first baseman allowing two runners to score and increase the Colquitt County lead to 8-5.
Colquitt tacked on another run in the sixth when Miley walked and scored on a throwing error.
The Patriots scored their final run in the top of the seventh off reliever Bryce Monk, who got Vidal to bounce into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
Moore went the first 3.2 innings and five runs, two earned, and three hits. He also walked three.
Kale Hopper relieved Moore and struck out the only batter he faced to end the fourth.
Monk, who was credited with the win that raised his record to 3-0, gave up a single, a fly out and a double play grounder in a fifth inning in which he threw only strikes.
He gave up just the one run, three hits and two walks over the final three innings. He struck out three.
Miley’s three hits raised his average to .364.
Cook went 1-for-3 and is hitting .531.
The Packers played without leading hitter Cannon Whatley, who was hit by a pitch on his left elbow in Friday’s win over Killian.
Now 3-0 in games played at home, the Packers will be back at Packer Park on Monday to play host to 1-9 Berrien High. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Colquitt will play host to Coffee on Wednesday, also at 6 p.m.
