MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County baseball team had just four hits in the first game of a doubleheader at Fleming Island, Fla., on Friday and then could not take good advantage of 10 hits in Game 2.
The result was 6-1 and 8-2 losses to Fleming Island, which raised its record to 7-0 as it prepared to meet Lowndes on Saturday.
The two losses drop the streaky Packers to 4-5. Colquitt will be home to face Chiles High of Tallahassee at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The Region 1-7A portion of the schedule opens on Friday when Lowndes visits for doubleheader that is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Fleming Island right-hander Dylan Dudones allowed just one run and four hits in helping put an end to the Packers four-game winning streak in Game 1.
The Golden Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the third and had little trouble the rest of the way.
The Packers only run came on an RBI single by Cole Whatley in the fifth.
Davis Dalton had a double and Hayden Moore and Hayes Lightsey added singles.
Whatley went 4-for-4 in the second game, but the Packers managed just single runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
Colquitt faced Georgia Tech-bound left-hander Cody Carwile in the nightcap and got seven hits, but just one run, off of him over 5.2 innings.
“We just couldn’t string hits together (in the second game),” Packers coach Matt Crews said.
After Carwile, who struck out 10, departed, the Packers scratched out another run off of Carson Grimm.
In addition to Whatley’s four hits, the Packers got two each from Dalton and Gavin Steptoe and one each from Henry Underwood and Pershaun Fann.
Fann started on the mound and gave up two runs and three hits over the first four innings. He struck out seven.
