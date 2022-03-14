MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County High baseball team opened the Region 1-7A portion of its schedule on Monday by dropping a doubleheader to Lowndes at Noel George Field.
Trailing 7-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Lowndes scored three runs for a 8-7 walk-off victory.
The Packers had 11 hits in Game 1, but managed only three singles against the Vikings’ William Joyner in the second game and fell 4-0.
The doubleheader was originally scheduled for last Friday, but was postponed and moved to Monday because of inclement weather.
The Packers, who fall to 6-6 overall and 0-2 in the region, were riding a four-game winning streak before heading to Valdosta.
Colquitt opened Game 1 by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.
The Packers got singles by Hayes Lightsey, Cole Whatley and Davis Dalton and also took advantage of two Lowndes errors in the inning.
Lowndes scored a run in the bottom of the first and four more in the bottom of the third.
Colquitt tied the game in the top of fifth when Cannon Whatley singled, Lightsey followed with his second base hit and Cole Whatley singled in Cannon Whatley.
Lightsey scored on a Lowndes error.
In the top of the sixth, the Packers regained the lead courtesy of a two-run double by Chasyn Miley.
But the Packers were unable to retire a batter in the bottom of the seventh when Lowndes scored three times for the win.
Tate Sirmans opened the inning with a triple.
Tristin Bohler reached on an infield single with Sirmans remaining at third.
Bohler stole second and Daniel Kerrigan was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Weston Turner then doubled in two runs to tie the game and Carson Page followed with single to win it.
Lightsey and Cole Whatley each had three hits for the Packers.
Miley, Dalton, Mason Moore, Abe Daniels and Cannon Whatley had the others. Mason Moore and Kale Hopper did the pitching for the Packers.
Joyner allowed just singles to Moore, Daniels and Landon Griffin while striking out 14 Packers in the second game.
Cameron Summerlin went the first four innings for the Packers and gave up three runs. Bryce Monk pitched the final two innings and gave up one unearned run.
Colquitt was scheduled to travel to Lee County on Wednesday.
