VALDOSTA - Lowndes scored two runs in the bottom of sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead and went on to defeat Colquitt County and sweep a Region 1-7A doubleheader at Noel George Field.
The Vikings scored six runs in the fourth inning en route to a 7-2 victory in the first game.
The losses drop the Packers to 7-15 overall and 2-6 in the region.
The Packers will now travel to play at Miami Christian at 4 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, Colquitt will meet Miami Springs, also at 4 p.m. at Miami Christian.
In the first game on Friday, the Packers managed seven hits, all singles by Cole Whatley, Gavin Steptoe, Henry Underwood, Cam Cook, Hayden Moore, Davis Dalton and Gabe Horne.
Cook and Pershaun Fann had the RBIs.
Jeb Johnson took the loss despite giving up just three earned runs.
Trailing 2-0 in Game 2, the Packers scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead.
But the Vikings scored three times in the bottom of the inning and held on for the 4-3 victory.
Horne and Cannon Whatley had RBIs for the Packers.
Horne had two more hits in Game 2.
Also with hits were Underwood, Moore, Steptoe and Cannon Whatley.
