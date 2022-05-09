LILBURN - The Colquitt County baseball team’s improbable Class 7A playoff run ended on Monday when the Packers were swept by Parkview in an Elite Eight doubleheader at Hugh Buchanan Stadium, 6-2 and 7-1.
The Panthers, winners of the last three Class 7A state championships, will advance to a Final Four series against either Woodstock or Newnan next week.
Parkview will take a 30-7 record into that series.
The Packers, who had won four of their last five games while surprising many observers in the program’s first run to the quarterfinals since 2012, were no match for the Panthers.
Colquitt collected eight hits in Game 1 and six in the nightcap, but managed to push across just three runs.
And the Packers each had no answer for the Panthers’ brawn.
Parkview had two homers, a triple and a double in the first game and added another homer and a triple in the nightcap.
The Packers finish 18-17, but rallied from an early part of the season that featured six walk-off defeats to finish second in Region 1 and then eliminate Harrison and Alpharetta in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
After dropping the second game of the second-round series to Alpharetta 12-4, the Packers won the emotional elimination game 10-1 to set up the trip to Lilburn.
Parkview scored three runs in the third inning for a 4-0 lead and held off the Packers to win Monday’s first game.
Parkview starter Ford Thompson went the first five innings and gave up both Packers runs.
Two Parkview pitchers combined to strike out 10 batters.
On the mound, Thompson was backed by a pair of two-run homers hit by Jayden Talik and Garrett Lamber.
Parkview had eight hits and did not commit an error.
The Packers committed three errors and Talik's homer in the third came after the inning was extended by a pair of Colquitt County miscues in the field.
Cannon Whatley had a triple and a single and Cole Whatley had a pair of doubles to lead the Packers in the first game.
Hayes Lightsey and Mason Moore each had a double and Cam Cook and Davis Dalton each chipped in a single.
Cole Whatley pitched the first five innings, but could not duplicate his fine effort in last Wednesday’s clincher over Alpharetta.
The Packers took a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning of Game 2 on an RBI single by Lightsey.
But Parkview got two in the fourth on a triple by Andrews Opata that scored Ali Banks and Cade Brown, both of whom had drawn walks.
The Panthers put the game away in a five-run fifth that featured a two-run homer by starting pitcher Landon Stripling.
Bryce Monk relieved Colquitt County starter Cam Summerlin after Stripling’s homer and retired the final seven Panthers in a row.
Lightsey had two more hits in the second game.
Cook, Dalton, Hayden Moore and Landon Griffin had the others.
The nine seniors playing in their final games for the Packers were Cannon Whatley, Cole Whatley, Lightsey, Summerlin, Dalton, Monk, Hayden Moore, Abraham Daniels and Chasyn Miley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.