LILBURN - The Colquitt County baseball team's 2021 season ended in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Thursday when they dropped a doubleheader at Parkview.
The Packers, the No. 4 team from Region 1, managed just three runs and 10 hits against the Region 4 champion Panthers, falling 7-2 and 12-1.
Colquitt finishes the season with a 10-22 record.
Henry Underwood hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning of Game 1, but that was all the scoring the Packers could muster.
Parkview tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the second, added another in the fourth and then broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning.
Underwood and Cannon Whatley each had two hits for the Packers.
Cole Whatley, Pershaun Fann and Chasyn Miley each had one hit.
In Game 2, Colquitt trailed 3-1 when Parkview scored five runs in the top of the sixth and four more in the top of the seventh.
The Packers managed just three hits, singles by Underwood, Cannon Whatley and Gabe Horne.
Parkview will advance to play the Harrison-East Coweta winner in the second round.
