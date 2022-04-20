CAIRO - Colquitt County baseball coach Brandon Brock gave several underclassmen some extended varsity playing time on Tuesday in a non-Region 1-7A game at Cairo, where the Packers fell to the Syrupmakers 4-2.
Cairo got all four of its runs in the first two innings against sophomore Neko Fann, who was getting his first varsity start.
Only one of the runs was earned as Fann gave up just two hits, while walking three and striking out two.
Freshman Christian Hill went the next two innings and gave up a hit and a walk.
Adam Beverly, another freshman, pitched a scoreless sixth and gave up a hit and walk while striking out one batter.
The Packers out-hit the Syrupmakers 5-4, getting a double from Cayden Parker and singles from Beverly, Asher Cox, freshman Miller Tompkins and junior Landon Griffin.
Colquitt scored on a Beverly groundout in the third inning and on a Tompkins single in the fourth.
Now 12-13, the Packers will be back at Packer Park to face Thomas County Central at 6 p.m. today (Wednesday).
Tift County will visit for a key region doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
